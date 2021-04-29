Asus Mini LED Gaming Monitor Release Date, Price Revealed; 1,152 Mini LED Zones, New LiveDash Feature Hyped!

Asus is launching the world's first Mini LED Gaming Monitor called ROG Swift PG32UQX. The monitor is 32 inches in size and features 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, mini-LED technology and more.

The Republic of Gamers (ROG) is a branch of the Asus company that concentrates its computer hardware, peripherals, and accessories towards the gaming industry. Their technology is "driven by relentless innovation" that produces quality and immersive experiences for many gamers.

Just recenty, the company announced the Ultimate Gaming Monitor entering the market.

The ROG Swift PG32UQX is the world’s first mini LED 4K HDR gaming monitor, and it's hitting shelves near you soon.

Asus Mini LED Gaming Monitor ROG Swift PG32UQX: Release Date, Price, Specs and More

As listed on their official website, the ROG Swift PG32UQX Ultimate Gaming Monitor has the following specs:

32-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) mini LED gaming monitor with 144 Hz

G-SYNC ULTIMATE that features the latest NVIDIA G-SYNC processors and delivers an HDR gaming experience

Full-Array Local Dimming (FALD) backlight, 1152 independent LED zones, and peak brightness 1400 nits with DisplayHDR 1400 certification.

Quantum-dot display with a wide DCI-P3 98% color gamut

LiveDash* OLED display

The monitor also features three HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4. PC Gamer reported this to deliver 48Gbps of uncompressed bandwidth (up from 18Gbps) and 128Gbps with compression. The monitor has features like auto low latency mode and dynamic HDR mode. The latter adjusts images on a scene-by-scene or even frame-by-frame basis.

Other connectivity ports include a 3.5mm headphone jack, 2 USB 3.1 ports, and a USB 2.0 port. The monitor also has a tripod socket built to the top of the display to mount a webcam easily. Lastly, the monitor has a useful dial underneath for quick and easy on-screen display (OSD) controls.

Mini LED Gaming Monitor Technology

The ROG Swift PG32UQX takes display performance to the next level with its 1,152 independent LED zones. Paired up with the 1400 nits brightness with DisplayHDR 1400 certification, users can see even the tiniest detail at the corners of their screens.

Mini LED technology uses tiny LEDs to create more lighting zones, higher brightness levels, and better contrast. This is enhanced through the 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

LiveDash OLED display is also an exciting new feature to look forward to. Using the LiveDash OLED display located on the front deco bar, users can customize and display preferred icon images or information such as the CPU temperature, GPU performance, and other such details. It is convenient to read these system reports in one quick glance.

Techspot noted that the ROG Swift PG32UQX gaming monitor is priced at $2999.99 and will be available in the market by the end of May 2021.

Asus has delivered quality performance for most of its devices, so users would expect a lot from its first Mini LED gaming monitor. There are a few more factors to take note of, such as the system temperature, voltage, fan speed and system frequencies. However, reviews for this would only be available after some users have the chance to test it out.





