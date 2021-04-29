'Animal Crossing' May Day Maze 2021: Where to Get Your Ticket, Tour Reminders and Prizes!

Another year and another May Day festival to look forward to in "Animal Crossing: New Horizons." Like last year's event, players can participate in solving the May Day maze puzzle to win big rewards.

How to Participate in 'Animal Crossing' May Day Maze 2021

According to SuperParent, players can participate in "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" May Day Maze 2021 from April 29 to May 7. During this week, players can only try the maze once, and if players have tried last year's May Day event, they can win a special prize.

Heading down to the Dodo Airport and talking to Orville will get players a ticket to travel into an island to solve the maze. Any items players have in their inventory will be left at the airport, so players cannot cheat while solving the maze.

Once players are on the Island, they can try to solve the maze puzzle. In the maze, there are items that players can use in solving it, along with native fruit for stamina and crafting materials to make an ax and ladders.

At the maze puzzle, there are nine bell vouchers players can collect, which can be sold at Nook's Cranny for 3,000 bells each, but the real prize is reaching the end of the maze where players can meet Rover and be presented with an award in "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."

'Animal Crossing' May Day Event 2021 Reminders

To solve the maze efficiently, GameSpot recommends that eating fruits before working a way out is a must to maximize time. Players will need to rely on the maze's fruits to boost their stamina, and getting the recipe to build an ax is also a priority.

It is also important to break rocks and chop trees to reveal new areas where a bell voucher may be, and players who can collect nine of those will be granted 27,000 bells. Following these steps will help players reach the end of the maze and get all the bell vouchers in "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."

Also, there is a possibility that players will be stuck in the maze. However, using the NookPhone and tapping the Rescue Service App will make the players restart the course. Every restart costs 100 Nook Miles. Use the App efficiently if needed to.

'Animal Crossing' May Day Maze 2021 Prizes

When players reach the end of the maze in "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," they are greeted by Rover, the Blue Cat from last year's May Day event. If this is the first time players have done the maze puzzle, they will be rewarded with a cute briefcase with cute little stickers from Rover's travels.

However, if players participated in the May Day event last year, they will be rewarded with a Rover memento photo to hang on their house's wall or decoration to show their friends.

The May Day maze prizes and the collected bell vouchers will be sent by mail on the next day. Once players have the bell vouchers, they can sell it to Nook's Cranny for 3,000 bells each.

