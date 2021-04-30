Steam Golden Week Sale 2021: 'Final Fantasy 8 Remastered' 50% Off Plus 4 Best Deals Available

The Steam Golden Week Sale is here, and gamers can purchase multitudes of game titles that are made from Japan.

It starts from April 29 and lasts until May 6, featuring 2020 games, remastered titles, expansion packs, and other titles on sale.

Steam Golden Week Sale: Best Games and Deals Available

The Steam Golden Week Sale features many game titles that were developed in Japan or have a Japanese influence in it. Gamers can purchase game titles for half the price.

According to PC Gamer, computer gaming has had a negative reception in Japan, so developers had not catered to developing PC game titles. However, that all changed in recent years and it has been a booming gaming platform for the Japanese market.

Read Also: Steam's Spring Cleaning Event 2020 Helps Gamers Save Money for the Very First Time in History!

As Shacknews added, Steam sales are nothing new; however, the chance of getting Japanese-developed games for the PC is a rarity and novelty. Game titles like the "Yakuza" series, "Dynasty Warriors," the "Final Fantasy" franchise, and more are present in the Steam sale.

With that said, here are some of the best deals that gamers can purchase during this game sale.

'Final Fantasy VIII' Remastered

"Final Fantasy VIII" is the eighth installment of the "FF" franchise developed by Square for the first PlayStation in 1999. The story follows Squall Leonhart as he is caught in a war with Galbadia and Dollet. The 1999 game was praised for its realistic game graphics and turned its box head characters into 3D models.

The "Final Fantasy VIII" is priced at $5.99, while other "FF" titles are also present in the Steam Golden Week for half the price.

'Yakuza: Like A Dragon'

"Yakuza: Like A Dragon" has been praised for its different take on the "Yakuza" franchise. The game has been a popular beat-em-up title that has a massive following in years. The game features an RPG-style mechanic that lets players control their allies when attacking.

Players will take on the role of Ichiban Kasuga as he fights different street thugs in "Yakuza: Like a Dragon," which is priced at $47 on the Steam sale. Other "Yakuza" game titles are also present in the Golden Week sale if players want to know more about the storyline.

'Little Nightmares'

"Little Nightmares" is a horror game that set players at the edge of their seat when escaping horrific pursuers. Players take on the role of the yellow raincoat girl, Six, as she leaves the Maw--a pocket dimension where corrupted souls will harm the players and chase them.

"Little Nightmares" is priced at $3, while the complete edition is at $4.

'Tekken 7' and 'Street Fighter V'

"Tekken 7" is the seventh game title of its storyline that features Akuma from the "Street Fighter" franchise and Geese from "King of Fighters." The story continues as players are compelled to travel to the world of the King of Iron Fist tournament with familiar characters like Law, Jin, Hwoarang, Kazuya, and more.

"Tekken 7" is priced at $5.99, while the Complete Edition is at $15.99. Other fighting games such as "Street Fighter V" is also available in the Steam Golden Week Sale at $5.99

Related Article: 5 Brand New Steam Games You Need To Check Out