Apple AirTag Review Reveals One Major Problem on New Item Tracker

The Apple AirTag is an excellent little device that can locate missing items when attached to the user's keys, wallets, bags and more. However, there are current concerns regarding the tracker.

Apple AirTags Precision Finding Useless in Multi-Story Buildings

One of the features Apple AirTag boasts about is its Precision Finding, where users can toggle the iPhone's accelerometer and GPS to locate the missing item in a room. This feature can only be toggled when the user and the tile tracker are in the same room and is 30-40 feet away from the device.

According to XDA Developers, the Apple AirTag's Precision Finding feature is deemed useless when the user loses its tracker in a multi-story building or complex.

The publication stated that if the user misplaced the AirTag in one of the common areas (Gyms, Terraces, lounge room), while the user is on another floor, it will be hard to pinpoint the exact location of the missing item. The user cannot use the Precision Finding feature since they are too far away.

The publication noted that supposed peope living in a high-rise building lost the tile tracker on one of the floors while they are on another floor, in that case, the Precision Finding feature will not work as inteded. Using the General Tracking feature will only tell the user that the Apple AirTag is in the current building.

XDA Developers also noted that in the US, people would easily find their lost AirTags since they are living in a standalone house. However, if a user work in a high-rise building and lose the tracker on one of the floors, they might have a hard time locating their missing item.

With that said, Apple certainly needs to fix this issue soon, as it may cause some serious cases of unlocated items on multi-story buildings.

Other than that, there have been many AirTag reviews from people who voiced out their feedback, calling out Apple about the tile tracker's design, as it can easily get scratched from rough surfaces in just a short time.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee reviewed the Apple AirTags and stated that he only got to use the device for a while and already saw scratch marks on the stainless steel. He also noted that attaching the tile tracker on Apple's keychain will immediately damage the surface.

Read Also: Apple AirTags Get Disappointing Reviews on One Key Area: Scratches!

Don't Want Apple AirTags? Here Are Other Item Trackers in the Market

If people are having a hard time with the AirTags, there are some other tile trackers in the market that they can purchase.

T-Mobile's SyncUp Tracker: It is an item tracker that uses the service's LTE towers to locate missing items, rather than Bluetooth. This tile tracker has a 900mAh rechargeable battery that can last a week with one charge. Consumers can buy this tracker for only $60 on T-Mobile's website.

Tile: The first tile tracker in the market, Tile is a Bluetooth-enabled device that can locate missing items on a user's home and office spaces. Tile has other designs that can fit various items like wallets, bags, pouches, remote controls and more. Consumers can purchase Tile on their official website.

Related Article: Apple AirTag vs. T-Mobile SyncUp Tracker: Specs, Price, Features and More-Which Is Better?