'New Pokemon Snap' Photo Guide: Tips and Tricks to Get 4 Stars!

The "New Pokemon Snap" for the Nintendo Switch is safari-themed game where players try to capture pictures of their favorite Pokemons out in the wild.

In the game, players will be graded with stars based on their camera skills. With that said, we provide a guide for you to get the highest four-star rating for your photos on the "New Pokemon Snap."

'New Pokemon Snap' Guide: How to Get a 4-Star Rating

According to SegmentNext, players are graded with stars by Professor Mirror in the "New Pokemon Snap" game for the Nintendo Switch. They are given a one star for the lowest rating, and a four star for the highest grade.

To get a four-star picture, you should consider the following criteria by which Professor Mirror judges the photos:

The rarity of the Pokemon

The Pokemon's pose

The Pokemon's position and where it is facing

The background

Number of Pokemons in the picture

How to Improve Your 'New Pokemon Snap' Photos

Gamepur noted that capturing a Pokemon pose is a difficult thing to do. You will have to wait for the right time for the subject to do anything besides standing around before taking the photo. If an exciting event is happening, that is the perfect opportunity to take a snap of the Pokemon.

One important thing to consider is the size of the Pokemon. When saying size, it means how much the Pokemon takes up on the photo. Utilizing the zoom feature in the camera can create that and take the maximum shape of the Pokemon.

Meanwhile, placement means that a Pokemon should be in the center of the shot and the star of the show. You will have to have a clear statement when taking a photograph in the "New Pokemon Snap."

The direction the Pokemon is facing is also essential. You will have to wait when the Pokemon faces the camera or take a picture with its back. Using Apples or other lures will also do the trick to make the Pokemon face your direction and interact with it.

Speaking of lures, the "New Pokemon Snap" has various lures you can use in the game to interact with Pokemons. Throwing Fluffruit at a Pokemon will make it mad, and taking a picture with that reaction will score players with two or three stars.

Meanwhile, throwing Illuma Orbs at some Pokemons will give them unique reactions to the lure, and by the time they react to it, you can take a picture with it and score a four-star photo.

Furthermore, the star rating system is not perfect, especially the algorithms that determine the points. However, when playing "New Pokemon Snap," the points will soon not matter as you find yourself lost in the world and tghe game's design.

In the end, it will come to your taste and how ypu want to capture the Pokemon. The "New Pokemon Snap" should be considered a relaxing game and not the other way around. But if you are concerned about getting a four-star picture, then following the steps above will certainly give them the advantage.

