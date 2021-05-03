'GTA 6' Release Date Gets Disappointing News Amid Rockstar Game Tester Hiring

Rockstar, developers of the well-known game title "Grand Theft Auto," has been rumored to be releasing the next iteration of their series in 2023. The studio has recently posted a job ad looking for multiple game testers, which is reportedly to try out the upcoming "GTA 6."

Rockstars Games Posted Three Job Listings for 'GTA 6?'

According to ScreenRant, Rockstar Games posted three job listings for Game Testers in Edinburgh, India and Lincoln. Those interested should have a basic knowledge of the game industry and an understanding of the current generation of game consoles and PCs.

Rockstar North, which is based in Edinburgh, is the branch responsible for making the upcoming "GTA 6." Since they were the ones who posted the job ad for Game Testers, this could mean that they are nearing the final touches of the game and could be released soon.

However, Autoevolution reported that it does not necessarily mean the Game Testers would be for "GTA 6." Moreover, according to the publication, a tipster named @ViewerAnon stated that hiring Game Testers does not mean Rockstar is making a move to release "GTA 6" sooner than expected, as game testing could last for years.

Furthermore, Rockstar has been entirely secretive about the current production of "GTA 6'' in these past few years.

Also, suppose Rockstar finally releases the title, it will likely be for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S that can support heavy graphics, which is a great platform to release a game title.

Define "soon." Companies test games for *years*.



(And last year Rockstar internally had GTA VI set for a late 2023 release) https://t.co/Cr0Q3tKhFp — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) May 3, 2021

'GTA 6' Release Date

According to @ViewerAnon, Rockstar originally planned to release "GTA 6" in 2023, but the launch date is still subject to change. Per MSN, leaker Jason Schreier also predicted that Rockstar's 2023 release date for the upcoming game title will be of a later date since COVID-19 is still very much present.

As IBT reported, Rockstar Games had previously stated that they will focus their efforts in making "Red Dead Online" and "GTA 5 Online," which is also a growing community of its own.

If that is the case, Rockstar Games is still in production of "GTA 6." Supposedly that the "Grand Theft Auto" title would be released in 2023, it means it would be launching 10 years after "GTA 5" was first released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

In the meantime, gamers can still enjoy playing "GTA 5 Online" on the PS4, Xbox One, and the PC. The current "GTA" title is also getting a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S version that will be out for the second half of this year.

What to Expect from 'GTA 6'

According to Gizbot, "GTA 6" would feature a bigger map than "GTA 5." The upcoming game title will also reportedly have fantastic graphics and visuals since it would be released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in the future.

The publication also believes that "GTA 6" could have a real-time ray-tracing support system that will enhance the graphics more than ever.

