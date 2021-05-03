Clubhouse App Android Version Enters Beta Testing: Updates, Features and Possible Launch Date

Clubhouse app, the tool that brought style and premium experience to voice-based networking, is now coming to Android.

Clubhouse Android app is currently entering its beta testing phase and is available to a handful of testers for early feedback. Unfortunately, Android users would have to wait a little longer for the public launch.

The app is a popular social networking app that people use to talk, listen, and learn from each other through a voice-based platform. Mainly used for calls and podcasts, the Clubhouse main marketing feature is its exclusivity strategy. The app is currently only available for iOS and uses an invite-only system for its members. Users need to be "invited" into the club before they can join.

Interested participants can still download the app and register their names. However, they would still need to wait for an "invite" before using the platform.

Clubhouse Android Beta Testing

Clubhouse Android is currently in a "rough beta version" and undergoing its beta tests. Notion has a few release notes available for beta testers, including some of the app's features that Android users can look forward to.

Android BETA testing beginning: Clubhouse Android is not yet live in the app store. The beta test is only available to selected beta testers. Testers could interact with iOS Clubhouse users.

Better prompts to follow your club: A new prompt feature has been added that notifies hosts when new people join your room or stick around for more than a few minutes.

More plumbing for improved discovery, notification quality, and abuse prevention: New tools are now available to improve follow/room/club nonfictions and promote user trust and safety.

Improvements to VoiceOver accessibility support: Users can use the "Magic Tap" gesture or double-tap with two fingers to prompt the system to announce who is currently speaking.

Read Also: Apple iPhone Bug Can Let Hackers Install Malicious Code on Your Device: How to Download iOS Update 14.5.1 and Fix the Issue

Clubhouse App Competition Rising

While Clubhouse might be the first to popularly advertise full audio platforms, other social media outlets quickly adapted to this system. Recently, Facebook has announced its "Hotline" feature that could compete against Clubhouse's functionality. Instagram Live also gives users the feature to mute their mics or turn off their video, similar to Clubhouse.

Techcrunch reported that Clubhouse is expanding its reach by introducing the Android version. The Clubhouse app is aiming to reengage its users back in its systems. New features have been introduced as mentioned above to improve the experience. Users would also get a new bell icon where they would be notified of important events they listed for. This could be a massive boost for creators advertising their events.

Clubhouse did not specify their time frame for the beta testing phase or when the Android app would be open to a wider public. Clubhouse only said, "We cannot wait to welcome more Android users to Clubhouse over the coming weeks."

However, Techcrunch estimates that the Android launch might be available in the next couple of months.



Related Article: Spotify on Facebook Is Happening With Project Boombox: Possible Release Date and How It Works