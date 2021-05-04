iPhone 13 Pro Leak Teases New Screen Display With 120 Hz Refresh Rates: Specs, Release Date and More Updates

Apple's rumored iPhone 13 has been the subject of more leaks. Multiple media sites report that the upcoming iPhone will have a 120Hz display refresh rate that brings a smoother scrolling experience to its users.

iPhone 13 Pro Models to Feature 120 Hz OLED Display?

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are rumored to have OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. Korean website, The Elec, reported that its very own Samsung brand would supply the 120 Hz OLED displays to the Cupertino-based company. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max would also reportedly feature low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) and thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels.

According to the publication, the introduction of LTPO display technology will have a lower impact on the upcoming iPhone 13's battery life. This OLED display also has individual pixels that turn on and off, allowing for a 120 Hz refresh rate.

GSMArena added that Samsung Electro-Mechanics will supply Apple with its rigid flexible printed circuit board (RFPCB), connecting the OLED panel to the mainboard. The RFPCB is rigid but can be folded, allowing more space in product design and faster transmission of electric signals.

AppleInsider furthered that the OLED panel supply will continue with Samsung Electro-Mechanics, as it is more convenient for both Apple and Samsung. However, PCB producer Youngpoong Electronics is also an extra RFPCB supplier via Samsung Display for the iPhone 13.

Read Also: Apple iPhone 13 Report Hints Absence of M1 Chipset: Leaked Specs, Release Date and More Updates

For what it's worth, there is still a reason to believe that Samsung Electro-Mechanics will stop its production after the iPhone 13 is released. Samsung Electro-Mechanics has considered exiting the RFPCB business due to lack of profit last year, despite the fact that the company's previous customer was also Apple--supplying them boards for its iPhone 12.

Many have speculated that the upcoming iPhone 13 will feature a 120 Hz refresh rate, including the likes of well-known tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, display industry analyst Ross Young, leakers Jon Prosser, and Max Weinbach.

Apple to Skip iPhone 13 Name?

According to an MSN report, Apple will skip the iPhone 13 brand name and dawn the iPhone 12S moniker for its upcoming smartphone brand. The publication noted that Apple engineers stated that there would only be minor changes coming for the iOS phone, which the company decided will be an "S" brand.

This is not a new move for Apple as they are known to skip numbers for their iPhone products. Examples of these are with 2015's iPhone 6S that surpassed 2014's iPhone 6 and in 2018's iPhone XS, a follow-up to 2017's iPhone X.

The publication also expressed belief that Apple will skip the iPhone 13 brand for superstitious concerns as the number 13 is associated with bad luck. The company is aware that the number 13 would scare off some of its customers that are also a firm believer of the phenomena. It would mean that the upcoming iPhone could be named 12S and will skip 13 for the iPhone 14, which could be released soon.

Related Article: New iPhone 13 Leak Shows Finished Product of Mini Version: Camera Design, New Matte Finish Teased!