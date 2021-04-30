Apple iPhone 13 Report Hints Absence of M1 Chipset: Leaked Specs, Release Date and More Updates

Apple users have a lot to look forward to with the rumored iPhone 13, but the latest M1 chipset is not one of them.

Although the smartphone's official specs are yet to be released, a recent report made a good explanation of why this chipset might be missing.

Apple's M1 Chip

Macrumors reported about this powerful Apple chip first released in November 2020. The M1 chip has amazing performance and efficiency as seen in the iMac and iPad Pro.

The M1 chip is powerful because it easily integrates the components of the GPU, CPU, unified memory architecture (RAM), Secure Enclave, SSD controller, Neural Engine, image signal processor, encode/decode engines, and Thunderbolt controller with USB 4 support, ultimately powering up the whole Mac features by itself.

Apple's new Mac computers and iPad Pro have been equipped with the super-fast M1 SoC chipset. It was naturally assumed that the iPhone 13, as Apple's next flagship phone, would use a much more powerful SoC than iPhone 12's A14 chipset.



iPhone 13 Thermal Issues

The primary reason why the M1 chipset would not be equipped with the iPhone 13 is due to the thermal design limits, as explained by Screen Rant.

Both MacBook Air and iPad Pro do not contain fans but utilize a thin design with enough space for heat convection. The M1 chip is also found in Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and iMac, but all these devices use cooling fans to overcome the processor. A smartphone, on the other hand, lacks the space for heat convection and fans to manage the M1 chip.

Although the iPhone 13 does not have the latest M1 chip, the smartphone is still predicted to be fast, outperforming iPhone 12's A14. In that regard, Apple might be developing a new A15 chipset, optimized for thermal designs of smaller devices, that could perform speeds similar to the M1 in single-core tasks.

Other iPhone 13 Specs and Features

The iPhone 13 also has a lot of exciting new features to offer for Apple users, according to recent leaks. These features include an amazing new camera with a focal length of 1/1.7″ and a 48-megapixel source sensor. This camera is predicted to produce a high-quality professional level of photography. The iPhone 13 only has two camera lens, arranged in a diagonal position, along with its sensor and flash.

Apple's \ iPhone 13 will also reportedly feature a new design, slimmer than its predecessor iPhone 12. Some of the buttons have moved, thanks to the iPhone 13's rumored smaller notch. This design would emphasize the rumored 6.1" OLED SR XDR 2532 x 1170 display of the smartphone.

In another report, the iPhone 13 is expected to be priced around $2310 and might officially start its sales in September this 2021.

These updates and numbers need to be taken with some level of suspicion because all features will remain as speculations until the Apple makes its official announcement. In the meantime, it is entirely possible for Apple to continue upgrading the iPhone 13 features and release an entirely different smartphone from these rumors and leaks.

