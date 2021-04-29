New iPhone 13 Leak Shows Finished Product of Mini Version: Camera Design, New Matte Finish Teased!

The internet is flooded by a number of leaks for the incoming iPhone 13 series. The latest rumor, however, might be the finished product of all these information bits combined.

Succeeding the iPhone 12 series, the highly anticipated iPhone 13 was reported to bring in a new design and significant upgrades. One of the earlier reports mentioned that the smartphone would have a smaller notch, with its earpiece mounted on the top section of the smartphone. This would produce a bigger screen to maximize its 6.1" OLED SR XDR 2532 x 1170 display.

By using the LTPO OLED technology, iPhone 13 is also rumored to have longer battery life. Its performance would be boosted to 20 percent power efficiency, even when running refresh rates between 1Hz to 120 HZ. The iPhone 13 is also said to support 5G connectivity, with a significant boost in performance for Wi-Fi speeds and range connectivity.

YouTuber EverythinApplePro breaks the said leaks down to finer details in a video earlier this April. His video also featured a 3D printed iPhone 13 Max and Mini model and explained the significant differences between the smartphone to the iPhone 12 series counterparts.



Most notable in the video is the discussion on the iPhone 13 camera. iPhone 13 only has 2 cameras on a full-square mount design that is significantly bigger than the iPhone 12. The camera is predicted to have a focal length of 1/1.7″ and a 48-megapixel source sensor.

First Look on iPhone 13 Mini Image Leak

Now, a new leak comes from photos posted on Weibo, as per Gizchina. The report claims this to be a prototype device, which only offers a better and complete look based on the previous leaks. The image leaked is presumed to be the iPhone 13 mini, which is observed to be a little thicker than iPhone 12 mini.

The image is a close-up shot of a blue iPhone 13 mini, identified by its new camera design. Laptopmag reported that the rear camera array has a diagonal layout, with the microphone and flash also diagonally placed. The iPhone also appears to use a blue matte finish instead of the old glossy design that was notorious for being a fingerprint magnet.

Other leaked specs on the iPhone 13 includes Face ID and Touch ID dual unlock solution features, a new A15 Bionic processor supporting Wi-Fi 6E technology, and a price tag of about $2,310 or more. This is expected to be the most expensive iPhone in their market.

However, it is important to keep in mind that these are only rumors and leaks of the iPhone 13 smartphone. The numbers and features might undergo changes while the iPhone 13 is still in its development stage. All this information is mere speculation until Apple's official release confirms them. However, the wait might not be long because the phone is expected to be unveiled in September this year.

