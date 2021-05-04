Elon Musk Tesla Solar Panel-Powerwall Bundle Update: New Powerwall+ Specs, Design Leaked!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted that the peak and steady power capability of their Powerwall+ "is better than advertised." Now, fans are treated with specs and photos of what it would look like when the powerwall is installed in homes.

Tesla Powewall+ Features, Specs and More

According to Electrek, a Reddit user first posted the Powerwall+ specification on the platform, revealing how the new battery pack will have more battery capacity of13.5kWh with a 9.6kWh power output.

The description stated that the Powerwall+ is an "integrated solar battery system" that stores energy from solar production. Moreover, its "design and streamlined installation" allows users to easily connect it in any home.

Its key features include integrated battery, inverter, system controller for a more compact install; an integrated soft starter that can power motors and air conditioning units; as well as a slew of application modes like self-powered, time-based control, and backup modes. It even has Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and LTE connectivity to check for updates on the Tesla mobile app.

The Powerwall+ also features 120/240 VAC standard grid voltage, 211.2-264 VAC grid voltage range, 60Hz of frequency, 240 VAC: 2W+N+GND phase, a 5kW input / 7.6kW output maximum continuous power-on grid, a 5kW input / 5 kW output BESS continuous power, and a 5 kW input / 9.6 kW output of maximum continuous power off-grid, and more.

According to the leaked image, the Powerwall+ has dimensions of 1596 mm x 755 x 160 mm (62.8 in x 29.7 in x 6.3 in) and weighs 155 kg or 343.9 pounds. The solar battery system can be installed on a wall or the floor.

According to Yahoo News, the battery design for the new Powerwall+ does not set it apart from the regular Tesla Powerwall. Still, the latest version comes with an inverter that has an integrated breaker. As the new Tesla solar battery will roll out soon, it is likely that customers will look to use the Powerwall+ to power up their solar homes.

Tesla Powerwall and Solar Panels Installation Price Increase

According to The Verge, Gene Frakes, an electrician and skydiving instructor who lives outside of Rockford, Illinois became a Tesla Energy customer when he saw how snow came sliding down the Tesla Solar Roofs.

He later came in contact with Tesla and had an estimate of how much it cost. Turns out that the full installation process with the Tesla Powercell and Solar Roofs will cost him $53,649, a whopping 54 percent increase from $34,743 in past installations.

However, Frakes was not the only one who cannot believe the price hike, as many people who ordered the Tesla Powercell with Solar Roofs bundle had been canceling their orders due to the steep price.

These customers would later form chat groups online and launch petitions to spread awareness about these Tesla Solar-powered products.

According to the publication, Musk admitted that the company has made "significant mistakes" in calculating the installation cost and tried to offer Powerwall home batteries for people who would renew their orders.

However, the damage has been dealt with as customers would later file lawsuits against Tesla, as the company had reportedly destroyed their credit scores by declaring loans they never requested from their respective banks.

