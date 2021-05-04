'Fortnite' Tactical Shotgun Guide: How to Get the Returning Fan-Favorite Weapon

Epic Games has just announced a returning fan-favorite weapon in "Fortnite," the Tactical Shotgun, for its May 3 update. The update also brought minor changes in the battle royale game.

'Fortnite' Update Sees Return of Tactical Shotgun

✅ Two favorites return! Unvaulted the Tactical Shotgun and Infantry Rifle

✅ Doubling chance of Crafting Parts in floor loot (again!)

✅ Mech Parts dropped from cars increased 50%

✅ Improved loot chances for fish spots, Supply Drops, and Bunker Chests - favoring Classic weapons pic.twitter.com/O2gnsHj4Yh — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 3, 2021

According to DualShockers, the Tactical Shotgun makes its way back into "Fortnite" along with another fan-favorite weapon, the Infantry Rifle, for the latest update. Players can find these returning weapons in chests and floor loots.

Additionally, crafting materials will also spawn at a more prominent rate on floor loot around the "Fortnite" map. Epic Games has continued to update this issue since players have stated that crafting parts have not been easy to find in the game.

The Mech part is also updated in the latest patch of the game, so players should see a dramatic increase of finding it all over the "Fortnite" map. The Mech parts will have a 50 percent chance of spawning when players destroy cars in the game.

Furthermore, the update improves the chances of getting loot boxes for fish spots, supply drops, and bunker chests, which players will pick up classic weapons in "Fortnite."

Tactical Shotgun and the Infantry Rifle for 'Fortnite'

According to GameSpot, the Tactical Shotgun and the Infantry Rifle were first introduced in "Fortnite" Season 5 and Chapter 2, respectively. It has been over a year since players have last used these weapons in the game. These weapons were then removed as the battle royale moved forward with its updates.

In a Sportskeeda report, it was noted that Epic Games removed the Tactical Shotgun from the game in 2020 without further context. It may be because of its lethal damage in close-quarters combat, which had a lower risk but high reward than other shotguns in the game.

To compensate for its loss, "Fortnite" players relied on a faster movement speed style of combat and opted with the trustworthy Tactical SMG. Others also used new weapons in the game, such as the Pump Shotgun--the only weapon that can rival the Tactical Shotgun.

Moreover, players previously made steps in locating the Tactical Shotgun in the past season of "Fortnite," where a YouTuber named ITZ Prabh made a video on how to find the weapon. The player first launched creative mode in "Fortnite" and went to the player's map or via "BHE Private Fights." In the PvP map, players can get the Tactical Shotgun, which was one of the ways players can access the weapon at that time.

'Fortnite' Storyline

In addition to the Neymar Jr. skin, "Fortnite" is on another chapter in Season 6.

Agent Jones is the main man in the sotry, as he betrayed the Order after completely disregarding his mission to stabilize and fix the Zero Point. Agent Jones was forced to contact The Seven with no options left, which led to The Foundation sealing itself and what is now being called Zero Blue.

With the occurrence of Zero Blue, the island of "Fortnite" was hit with a reality wave, causing its inhabitants to be trapped back in time, which brings its players to the beginning of "Fortnite" Primal.

