ZenFone 8 Flip Leaked Images Reveal Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 888, and Other Specs!

Leaks about the yet-to-be announced Asus Zenfone 8 Flip have been spotted online. The image shows a rotating camera module. Features, specs, and prices have also been released.

Asus remains famous for its unconventional designs that are marketed to be aesthetically appealing. The company also designs its ZenFone to be extraordinary with high-end components and software. Zenfone smartphones are made to take professional photography, accomodate latest mobile games available and many more.

Zenfone 8 Flip Leaked

The first leak comes from 91Mobiles, which noted that indutstry insider Ishan Agrawal posted images of the Zenfone 8 Flip featuring different angles. The smartphone's basic layout remains similar to its predecessor, with its edge-to-edge display screen and triple rear camera module on a motorized hinge that flips forward as a selfie or video conferencing camera. Two images of the Zenfone device were revealed, higlighting the Silver and Black color variants.

Androidpolice, meanwhile, reported the ZenFone 8 Flip specifications. It is rumored to have a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also said to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

The motorized and flippable camera is said to have a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP telephone lens, and 12MP macro lens. The camera is rumored to support 8k video recording. The smartphone falls in the heavy category, weighing around 230 grams and measures 165×77.3×9.5mm.

Zenfone 8 Mini Leaked

Aside from the Zenfone 8 Flip, the Asus Zenfone 8 Mini has also been leaked. It reportedly has a traditional look similar to its predecessor. The phone uses a corner hole-punch camera for its front and a rectangular rear camera module on its back. The back camera uses two different lenses and a sensor installed. A White and Black variant of the phone were shown in the images.

Zenfone 8 Mini is reported to have some similar specs, except for the petite 5.92-inch FHD+ display. Zenfone 8 uses a 64MP primary sensor and a 12MP macro lens that could also support 8K video. The smaller smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, weighs 170 grams, and measures around 48×68.5x9mm.

The Mini variant is also said to use the same Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Androidpolice noted that the phones might launch globally on May 12. Prices are estimated to run close to $1,000. These details, however, remain unconfirmed. Readers should take these reports with a level of suspicion. Specs and prices are subject to possible changes until officially announced.

The Asus smartphone lineup is definitely hoping to make its comeback to the market with its rumored Zenfone 8. The specs for the Zenfone 8 Series are promising, especially for its camera performance. The Snapdragon 888 chipset also means that the smartphone could handle heavy processing. Keep an eye out for more news and updates in the coming week.



