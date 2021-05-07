'World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic'—Pre-Patch Date, Official Launch, and Cloning Feature

"World of Warcraft" players need to look out for some exciting new content in the "Burning Crusade Classic" expansion.

Although some players might argue that the patch is a few weeks too early from release, "World of Warcraft" confirmed the expansion would be happening on June 1st.

There are a few things to keep in mind before the start of the event. First, when the Dark Portal from the "Burning Crusade Classic" goes live, players will be forced to decide on moving existing characters to the new servers or keeping them in the "World of Warcraft" servers.

'World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic' Pre-Patch and Launch Date

"World of Warcraft" breaks down these significant content updates with two different patches. Slashgear reported that the May 18 pre-patch will introduce new races and classes. Pre-patch is around two weeks to let players grind, level up and adjust to the new PvP honor system before the Dark Portal opens.

June 1 marks the official launch date when the Dark Portal and the "Burning Crusade Classic" go live. "Burning Crusade Classic" is an entirely new continent for players to explore, grind their way to level 70, meet new monsters, and join the Horde and Alliance.

Dotesports noted some of the content available for the "Burning Crusade Classic" pre-expansion that might help players before the official launch date.

Character Boost in 'World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic'

Players can buy the $39.99 Dark Portal Pass to level boost characters up to Level 58 and qualify for the expansion. However, the Dark Portal Pass cannot be used on Blood Elf or Draenei, the new character introduced in the "Burning Crusade Classic" expansion.

'World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic' Character Clones

If players are having difficulties grinding or find themselves short for time, they can try the second option. The game introduces the possibility of "Cloning" their characters to the new server.

Cloning will give a player a character copy for both Classic and "Burning Crusade Classic" versions. However, it will cost around $35 per character.

Deluxe Edition

Players can also buy the new Deluxe Edition cosmetic bundle to fully enjoy the new "Burning Crusade Classic" content expansion. The bundle consists of the $39.99 Dark Portal Pass and an additional $15 to the package, making a total of $54.99.

Here are the contents of the package:

The Reawakened Phase-Hunter mount

The Viridian Phase-Hunter mount

A Dark Portal Hearthstone for use in Burning Crusade Classic

The Path of Illidan toy for Burning Crusade Classic

The Dark Portal Pass, which boosts one character to level 58

30 days of World of Warcraft game time

Gamers show some displeasure to this update, primarily because they lack time to grind between the pre-patch and launch dates. "World of Warcraft" provides a few solutions, but all of them require some money. So take a moment and consider the options to prepare for the coming of "Burning Crusade Classic" properly. The wait will not be long because pre-patch starts in the next few weeks.



