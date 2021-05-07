'Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer' Patch Notes and 12 New Weapons to Look Out For

"Destiny 2" players can look forward to significant game improvements with the Update 3.2.0 "Season of the Splicer." Developers have fixed old bugs, added new features and also introduced new weapons.

In fact, a trailer released on May 4 showed a quick overview of the new mission that Guardians will soon receive. This season implies big changes, with Shack News reporting some of the in-game improvements and developments made into the new update.



'Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer' Patchwork Update 3.2.0

Colorblind Support: Some stasis abilities and player highlighting in the Crucible now have colorblind support.

Subclass Tuning: Hunters, Titans and Warlocks have gained major skill improvements.

Nav Mode: A new interactive menu can be accessed when pulling out your Ghost.

User Interface Improvements: New locations, shortcuts, and metric views have been added to the system.

H.E.L.M access point: It now appears in the Director Destinations tab (Players will stop getting lost now).

Glory, Valor, and Infamy: From the latest patch note and in the coming months, the fight systems, score system, and ranking will undergo changes.

Eververse: Storefront Archive tab has major improvements.

A pre-maintenance is expected to run on May 7, 9 AM PDT, then the official Update 3.2.0 will be released on May 11, 9 AM PDT. Be sure to log out before the patch starts to avoid losing in-game items. The patch also brings heavy changes and is reported to run a six-hour maintenance period. The May 11 patch might take another two hours, so players should bring a lot of patience along with their excitement.

Weapons Coming to 'Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer'

A new Heavy Machine Gun and Shotgun will be released this season. These weapons would be available through Umbral Engrams and Override completions. Players might even get a chance to earn a Null Composure Fusion Rifle in the new update!

These weapons are only some of the teaser photos Bungie has released on their website. With that said, the season promises a total of 12 Legendary weapons for players to earn and compete with.

The weapons would be unlockable weekly on Nightfall strikes playlists. In addition, players would get different missions, sometimes for cooperative player versus environment (PvE) missions.

Players should look out for the Hung Jury weapon coming back to "Destiny 2." PC Games N reported that the Hung Jury SR4 was a player favorite back in 2015 for its features on "precision kills" that "causes targets to explode."

"Destiny 2" has a lot of new content prepared for its players. It is recommended to use the remaining days to grind for extra materials and level up Guardians to gain an edge for the incoming quests in "Season of Splicer." More updates and in-game content would be released the longer the event lasts. Keep an eye out for Bungie's website and Twitter account for in-game updates.

