'Resident Evil Village' Boss Guide: Where to Find All the Bosses and How to Defeat Them

Gamers have a lot to look out for in the exciting "Resident Evil Village" game. On top of fantastic gameplay and high-quality cinematics, gamers would encounter some of the most powerful and charismatic villains. Finding them could be exciting, and defeating them would be a challenge.

With that said, here is a quick boss guide for all the "Resident Evil Village" villains.

"Resident Evil Village" is the eight major entry in the "Resident Evil" series. The story is about Ethan Winters, who goes through living hell and back to rescue his kidnapped daughter. To complete "Resident Evil Village," gamers have to face Bela, Daniela, and Cassandra, Lady Dimitrescu, Donna Beneviento, Moreau, Urias, Heisenberg, Urias Strajer, and Mother Miranda.

Bela, Daniela, And Cassandra

Reward: Crystal Torso (5,000 Lei)

These bosses are found in the Castle's lower floors (Bela), locked door on Lady Dimitrescu's bedroom (Daniela), and room beside the Mask of Pleasure (Cassandra).

For Bela and Daniela, always shoot for the windows to expose them to the cold. For Cassandra, push the bookcase to expose the crack on the wall and throw in a Pipe Bomb. This will make Cassandra Vulnerable to shooting.

Lady Dimitrescu

Reward: Crystal Dimitrescu (25,000 Lei)

Time Trial Challenge: 2:30

Complete the four-mask puzzle in the castle and stab Lady Dimitrescu to transform her into a winged beast. Aim for Lady Dimitrescu's face, and not her mount's head, to deal the most damage. When she flies, use a rifle or handgun to shoot her down.

Donna Beneviento

Reward: Unborn Key, Angie (28,000 Lei)

Time Trial Challenge: 1:40

You need to find the creepy doll Angie three times in the House Beneviento. The order where Angie will be found is on the right room from the second floor, the first room you entered in, and the room with bloodstains on the wall, respectively. Don't forget to pick Angie when leaving the House Beneviento.

Moreau

Reward: Crystal Moreau (40,000 Lei)

Time Trial Challenge: 1:00

In Moreau's Arena, attack Moreau when he appears out of the monster's mouth to deal the most damage. It is recommended to use land mines and pipe bombs to disable his movement. When he uses an Acid Raid Attack, head for any building cover to avoid damage.

Urias

Reward: Crystal Hammer (35,000 Lei)

Urias could be encountered after a long trek from the Village. Work your way by running around pillars to force Urias to attack from an empty space where you can deal maximum damage. You can avoid his attacks by staying behind the pillar. Try planting land mines while you hide.

Heisenberg

Reward: Crystal Heisenberg (70,000 Lei)

Time Trial Challenge: 4:00

Always aim your attacks on the Glowing Red Point to stop his attacks. Try to Block his saws to reduce the damage received. Always keep your distance from Heisenberg and concentrate on ranged attacks. Heisenberg uses a lot of lethal close-ranged attacks.

Urias Strajer

Reward: Crystal Mace (60,000 Lei)

Urias Strajer has a lot of invulnerability moments. During this period, attack the tentacles from its back. Use the orbital strike to deal heavy damage to Urias Strajer. Three orbital strikes should kill it on the spot.

Mother Miranda

Reward: Rose

The last boss you will face would always be the hardest. When Mother Miranda is on her "spider form," always keep your distance and use projectile weapons, such as a sniper rifle.

When Mother Miranda removes all the color from the scene, immediately hide behind the pillars to avoid damage. Repeat the cycle to accumulate damage on Mother Miranda while avoiding instant-death attacks.

These are some of the pro tips for dealing with all the bosses in "Resident Evil Village."

