Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Restock Tracker: Where to Buy This Hard-to-Find GPU in the US and UK

Buying the hotly desired Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 could be an immense burden, with stocks in the US and the UK having totally ran out, unless you would take that insane route of foolishly high underground prices for the $699 graphics card.

But for those desperate in souping up that gaming setup, there are occasional restocks of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, but these are rare finds you really need to put a close watch if they do indeed pop up somewhere.

Tracking Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Restocks

A roundup of retailers selling the GeForce RTX 3080 has been listed on Tom's Guide to help you keep your eyes glued on their online links to check if new restocks are available.

Why is it so in-demand? TechRadar notes that it brings about one of the biggest generational leaps in GPU history, allowing the user to reap the benefits of 4K gaming, playing the best PC games available at a superbly high resolution. It provides optimal performance boost of up to 80 percent from its predecessor Nvidia cards at a low price point, making it an undeniably great buy.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Raw Material Shortage

At present, you won't find any Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 in stores anywhere, and this might be Nvidia's situation for the long-haul, as The Verge reported, given the raw material shortages that led to manufacturing halts and cutdowns.

But here is a list of retailers in the US and the UK, as per Tom's Guide, that sell the GeForce RTX 3080 and even though they might return a no stocks available status, bookmarking the site would be helpful in checking availability every now and then. And you may get the chance of snaring that GeForce RTX 3080 at the exact time when restocks are available.

As you peer through these sites, it is recommended that you immediately take that RTX 3080 when you see one available. But once it runs out again, you should have the patience to check back for stocks to replenish, and that may come shortly after.

Helpful Tip to Quickly Snare that Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Here's a helpful tip: Have your payment and shipping information stored on the retailer's site. This will cut the time to process your transaction when you spot that precious RTX 3080, and help you grab and have that GPU shipped to your doorstep before others who are craving for it. Don't lose that chance!

