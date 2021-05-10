AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Release Date, Algorithmic Super Sampling Teased! [RUMOR]

The much-awaited AMD image-rendering technology called FidelityFX is rumored to come out in June. Some specs and performance reports have also gotten out.

Back in 2018, Nvidia's DLSS technology dominated the industry by being the first of its kind. Gigabyte reported it as a neural network on thousands of images for most video games, runing its system through the CUDA cores on Nvidia's GPU. Using the data it collects, the network instantaneously improves image quality. This results in amazing image rendering and quality performance for the users.

However, DLSS is getting a new competitor with the incoming AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution. AMD has been marketed for better gaming hardware components, so gamers have a high expectation for its FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Release Date, Performance

PC Gamers reported about the people who had early access to the FSR and their experience with the system. Users claim that FSR does not require proprietary hardware from AMD and could run even on Nvidia's graphics cards. This could open up some potential for users who use older GPUs.

FSR is said to feature algorithmic super sampling to upscale framerates while keeping its low overhead. It might use some of AMD's standard features, such as RDNA 2 architecture and the Infinity Cache system. The FSR also marketed itself as a part of the hardware-agnostic GPU Open library of effects, Adaptive Sync, and FreeSync. AMD's FSR also reportedly boasts fantastic ray tracing performance.

AMD, however, has not released any official information regarding the FSR development. They have also not provided any information on its completion date, release date, and price value. Instead, a few sources on the internet said that the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution might come out in June.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Leaks

Much of this information is sourced from YouTuber Coreteks, who was the first to report on the FSR release date. Their video is summarized in a slide image that says:

AMD's DLSS competitor - FSR - is already at developers

FSR won't require training from a GAN pre-deployment

It uses algorithmic super sampling that upscales with minimal overhea(t)

It's implemented early in the pipeling

Requires minimal developer intervention

Launching in June

Compatible with Nvidia GPUs

Performance looking good but no concrete numbers vs. DLSS

It is essential to take this information with some level of suspicion. AMD has not yet provided any official announcements to support or counter these FSR specs and performance claims. AMD could also make significant changes to the system without prior notice, so the FSR leaked might have differences to the one that is rumored to be released soon.

AMD is joining the market for super-resolution capacity to maintain its dominance in the gaming-component industry. Many consumers are looking forward to FSR's official reveal. In these last few years, DLSS suffered no real competition in the market. However, that might change very soon.



