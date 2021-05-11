Google Two-Factor Authentication: How to Download Authenticator App and Protect Your Data

Google is updating its security features with two-factor authenticator systems. The feature is available for Android devices by downloading the app and signing up through the Google or Gmail account.

In their blog post, Google said that passwords are the single biggest threat to online security account. Passwords are easy to steal, hard to remember, and accumulate risks the longer you use them. Some people try to create a long and complicated password to improve security. However, these remain easy to hack open for many of the hacking systems today.

In 2020, people searching for tips on "how strong is my password" increased by 300 percent. Thanks to the pandemic, many of our lifestyles have moved on to online systems, making digital privacy and security an essential part of our lives. This is to counter any hacking attempts, infamously growing in these last few weeks.

Google Two-Factor Authentication

Google reported that they put user safety as their top priority by investing in new tools and features to improve personal information security. Currently, the company plans to do so by adding support on your unique password and putting in a secondary verification process, confirming your identity when logging in.

Google introduces the "Google Authenticator" app in the PlayStore. Google Authenticator generates a 2-Step Verification process by requiring a second step after inputting your password. Google plans to generate a personalized code through your mobile device. Note that to operate the app, it needs permission access to the Camera to read QR codes.

Features on the app include:

Generate verification codes without a data connection

Google Authenticator works with many providers & accounts

Dark theme available

Automatic setup via QR code

Transfer accounts between devices via QR code

How to Download Authenticator App

The app is available through the PlayStore by clicking on this link. The app gives you an indicator of whether your device is compatible with it or not. You can install this app both on your laptop (for Chrome browsing) and mobile devices (running on Android)

Wired reported that Google says early test groups for the Authenticator app call it a success. The selling feature of this application is its simplicity and accessibility through mobile devices. Getting a second authentication dramatically increases the security for the user and reduces the attackers' chance of gaining access. A 2-Step Verification also ensures you get a chance to recover your account in case your device gets stolen. It also ensures that you don't get locked out from your own accounts for using long and complicated passwords.

Google noted that the Authenticator app should be a seamless transition for most users who are familiar with the Android interface. In addition, using the system should help you feel confident when signing in and secure with your accounts.

The app is available online and is completely free, so download it now!



