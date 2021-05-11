Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, Fold 3 Launch Date, Specs and More—Price Teased for Around $1000! [RUMOR]

True to its tradition of fast-paced activity on the gadget space, Samsung has a lot of new phones for users to unbox very soon. The latest its avid users are getting their hands on would be two of its foldable varieties: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

However, it seemed no new version of its fabled phablet, Samsung Galaxy Note, will be announced. Some rumors even claim that it has been killed off.

Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3 Launch Date: August

What can users expect from these two new exciting models? A new leak by Gizmo China gave some hints about these soon-to-unveiled smartphones. It quoted a claim that all the aforementioned models will be released in August--confirming previous rumors circulating about the products.

On the other hand, a major Korean news outlet Yonhap News reported that Samsung has scheduled an "Unpacked" event for the Fold 3 and Flip 3 around early to mid-August. Previous reports claimed thatthe South Korean phone maker will announce the foldables in July.

Other rumors point to an August launch date for the Samsung S21 FE (Fan Edition), without mentioning both the Fold 3 and the Flip 3, while other reports say only the foldables will be launched three months from now.

What's exciting about the Fold 3 and the Flip 3 is that Samsung has previously addressed some user complaints about its form factor, BGR.com revealed. Previous foldables had been beset with a number issues, primary of which is the phone's fragileness and high cost. To address this, Samsung has been working on upgrades to both foldables to enhance their durability, and if reports in Korea are to be believed, its entry price is likewise expected to be slashed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 Specs, Price Range

New features, such as sturdier glass displays and being water- and dust-resistant, are quite promising. In addition, the Korean phone maker is said to be enhancing component quality and the actual design of the product to avoid accidental damage. It is also working on offering foldable cases to go with the foldable handsets.

While the leaks did not offer any details on the price range or release dates, there are some reports that mention an August 3 launch for the Flip 3, according to Korea's Infostock Daily. But what would make the Flip 3 eagerly anticipated by fans is its reported price of $990, which could be up to 30 percent cheaper than the $1449 Galaxy Z Flip 5G, per Yahoo.

As for the Fold 3, it could be similarly more affordable than its predecessor, but not likely to match or go under the $1000 level.

To track Samsung's previous releases, the Galaxy S20 FE was unveiled in October 2020, while the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip was launched in July 2020. On the other hand, the Fold 2 was rolled out back in September 2020.

