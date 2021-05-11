Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti Specs, Price and More: Gaming Laptops With New GPU for Sale as Low as $799!

Nvidia just released two new 30-series GPUs that boast outstanding performance while maintaining a budget-friendly price. RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti are bringing DLSS and Ray Tracing technology to the mainstream.

Nvidia is announcing the new GPUs installed in some budget-friendly gaming laptop alternatives. Both GPUs are from the RTX 30-Series, which uses Ampere architecture to deliver incredible processing performance and full-sized desktop graphics enhancements.

Note that RTX 3050-bearing systems are generally compatible with more than their base amount of memory and storage capacity while maintaining high-quality display options. Also, the RTX 3050 Ti is close to a midrange price tier but performs similar to the RTX 3060 at a cheaper and affordable budget.

Gaming Laptops With RTX 3050, 3050 Ti

PC Mag reported that the new RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti could be found in budget laptops such as Asus TUF Dash 15 and MSI Alpha 15. The GPUs will also be available in newly released models such as the Asus Zephyrus M16, the Razer Blade 15, the Alienware m15 R5, and more. Some studio laptops also have these GPUs, such as HP ZBook Studio, Dell XPS and Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro.

If you plan to buy a brand new laptop, then include these options in your list. The computers come at an affordable price while delivering premium gaming performance through the new RTX 30-series. Also, be warned that the global chip shortage continues, so stocks might only be available for a short period of time.

Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti Specs and More

Nvidia's selling point would be the advanced ray-tracing lighting capabilities of the RTX lineup. These two GPUs also support DLSS, an upscaling anti-aliasing technology that significantly boosts frame rates and image rendering. DLSS is currently the one of its kind that could render your game to smoother and better-looking graphics instantaneously. When tested, PC Mag noted that Nvidia runs 100fps in "Call of Duty: Warzone" on an RTX 3050 Ti system with DLSS enabled. Here is a video on the RTX 3050 Ti performance



Nvidia sells their RTX 30-series GPU's beyond pure gaming experiences. Creative professionals such as artists or photographers could also enjoy these GPUs. RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti also have processors with high-end 4K displays, snappy video editing and image rendering time, as well as other related features.

Extremetech shared that the RTX 30-series GPUs would be sold at $799. However, this does not take into account the demand in the market and global chip shortage. The RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti might also reach a price point of $1,200, depending on the circumstances.

To avoid buying the RTX 30-series GPUs at a high mark-up price, it is suggested that you follow some online trackers. Online trackers can give you real-time update and stock release notifications, so you can immediately purchase these GPUs while it still sells at a retail price.

