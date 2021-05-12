'Destiny 2' Season of the Splicer Guide: How to Farm Synthstrand to Change Armor Appearance

"Destiny 2" has new grinding policies for players wanting to get the Synthstrand, Synthcord and Synthweave. Here is a guide on how to farm these resources and how you can change your Armor Appearance.

Season of Splicer is here, featuring new missions, in-game content, weapons, and a step forward to the "Destiny 2" storyline. Highlighted among these exciting releases is the new Armor Synthesis System that allows you to customize your Guardian's looks and gears through the Transmog System. Specifically, you can change to look of your equipped armor without altering its stats or set bonus.

However, be warned that Bungie limits how often Guardians can Transmog per season.

How to Farm Synthstrand

Gamepur reported that Synthstrand is needed to activate the Transmog System. First, you must earn 150 Synthstrand and trade it to Ada-1 to get Class-specific bounty missions. Completing these missions will give you Synthcord. Lastly, you would head to the Loom to convert Synthcord to Synthweave.

Synthstrand is a guaranteed drop whenever you kill enemies anywhere in the game. To form Synthstrand, it is recommended to enter missions with high enemy count activities, such as Raid encounters, Strikes and Battlegrounds. After gathering 150 Synthstrand, go to the Tower to meet with Ada-1.

Ada-1 would provide class-specific bounties with different categories. You should choose the category advantageous for your Guardian and skills to farm with.

Vanguard

Crucible

Gambit

Destinations

Raids and Dungeons

You can abandon the bounty before it is completed. However, only a portion of your 150 Synthstrand would be refunded. Upon completion, you would now be rewarded with a Synthcord.

Lastly, you can convert the Synthcord to a Synthweave when you visit the Loom. Unfortunately, there has been no news on how much Synthcord would it cost and how many Synthweave you could earn. However, you are limited to acquire only 10 Synthweave each season.

How to Change Armor Using Transmog System

Synthweave will then be used to unlock armor pieces from collections from Universal Armor Ornament and equipped on your loadout. Polygon reported that through the Transmog system, you can turn a specific piece of armor to visually look like another piece without affecting its stats. This applies to any armor sets available in "Destiny 2," even if it's Legendary or Common quality.

Unfortunately, as mentioned above, you can only farm a total of 10 Synthweave in each season. This means you can Transmog 30 pieces of armor per season and 10 per class. However, Gamepur noted that there will be an upper limit to 20 per class for the Season of Splicer event. Therefore, the boost might last only for the Season of Splicer event period.

Take these suggestions into consideration while Bungie is making its official announcement about the "Season of Splicer." Grind your way through earning Synthstrand so you can quickly and thoroughly enjoy making your armor look cooler.



