Xbox Gamerscore May 2021: How to Join Challenge and Earn 10,000 Microsoft Reward Points

Who wouldn't love playing Xbox games, now with nice, glittering Microsoft Rewards?!

Microsoft has brought back the Microsoft Rewards 10k Xbox Gamerscore Challenge, allowing players to earn up to 10,000 Microsoft Rewards points by stacking up a 10,000 Gamerscore through in-game achievements.

Beginning Tuesday, May 11 until May 31, players can earn those rewards by unlocking achievements to accumulate their Gamerscore, Windows Central reported. Earning 10,000 Gamerscore won't be that easy though, as even veteran gamers would take time to accumulate it. And with just 20 days to do it, players might need to dedicate more hours for it.

Xbox Gamerscore May 2021: How to Activate

To enable this promotion, users must first activate the rewards points for this Gamerscore feature on the Microsoft Rewards app in the Xbox. Users will then see a May Gamerscore Challenge punchcard in the app, which they also need to activate before unlocked achievements will be tallied to the Gamerscore as the challenge goes on, Windows Central further noted.

When users activate the punchcard, they will have until May 31 to reach 10,000 Gamerscore points to collect the 10,000 Rewards points.

Players can rack up their Gamerscore in any Xbox One or Xbox Series X}/S game. Who would not like to earn prizes by just playing a favorite Xbox game?

After earning those points, players can redeem the points to get new Xbox games and subscriptions, gift cards, sweepstakes entries, non-profit donations and other items, Xbox.com said.

How to Rack Up Points in Xbox Gamescore May 2021 Challenge

If you want to add to your Gamerscore quick and easy, True Achievements has offered some tips. One is to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass and play your favorite games there. Several quick completions in the Xbox Game Pass library can give you a cool 1,000 Gamerscore each. These include "Doom," "The Gardens Between," "DayZ," "Donut County," "The Little Acre," "What Remains of Edith Finch," "NHL 94 Rewind," "Day of the Tentacle Remastered," "Full Throttle Remastered," "Genesis Noir," "The Walking Dead: Michonne," "The Touryst," "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice," "Tell Me Why," and "The Walking Dead: A New Frontier," among others.

True Achievements has also advised to check some easy completions on the free Games with Gold offers that players might have forgotten. Players can check the Complete List of Xbox Games with Gold Games if there are outstanding games that can be used to earn the 10,000 Gamerscore.

Players can likewise check free Xbox titles like "Rec Room" and "Korgan" to get those most Gamerscore in the shortest time possible. Xitlion games may likewise be worth revisiting for updates to possibly to rack up those Gamerscore. Among these games include "50 Years," "Aborigenus," "Bullet Beat," "Castle of No Escape," "Dark Grim Mariupolis," "Pixel Gladiator," "Mushroom Quest," "Reactor X," "Smart Moves," and "The Explorer of the Night."

For those who want to get the rewards, it is suggested to start now since the duration of the challenge is not that long!

