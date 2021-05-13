'Valorant' Replication Mode: 3 Best Agents to Use to Annoy Your Opponents

Riot Games recently rolled out its new game mode for "Valorant" called "Replication," and boy it is a fun one to play.

In "Valorant" Replication, players in a team use the same agent. During the agent selection process, each player selects the agent they would want the team to use. They can select the same agent, and after which, the system randomly selects from the line-up. This means the more players select the same agent, the higher the chance of it getting used.

Of course, since not all agents are created equal--there are certain roles for each, after all--some characters are better suited for the game modes compared to others.

With that said, we take a look at the three best agents to use when playing "Valorant" Replication.

3. Viper

Viper has been recently buffed, so fighting five of it gets more annoying than ever. Imagine entering a site with Poison Cloud awaiting in all entrances. Put simply, Viper is difficult to beat, particularly when they are in Attack.

Its Snake Bite poison is also particularly dangerous since it can be a great skill to use to reduce opponents' health and kill them when their health has been damaged. Not to mention that it can be difficult to see and locate them with five Toxic Screens rising up everywhere!

Viper is really deadly since all its skills can compromise and reduce health when touched, making one-shot kills easier than ever.

2. Sage

There's no doubt Sage is crucial in every five-man "Valorant" team. Aside from its Healing Orb, it's Barrier Orb is really useful in finding shooting angles (and even hiding) while slowing down opponents or causing them to rethink whether to attack or not. After all, destroying the barrier gives away location.

Now fight five of that!

The most annoying part of fighting five Sages? The Ressurection ability! Even if you kill two or three of them early, another Sage can ressurect one, who can then resurrect the other and so on. This is tough!

1. Killjoy

Killjoy is already difficult to fight in normal matches, especially in Piston Rounds. With her Turrett, opponents are already at a disadvantage as they have to destroy it first since it deals siginificant damage when not taken care of early.

Now, how can you deal with five of such? Whether attacking or defending, Killjoy's skills are hard to deal with. Her Swamp Grenade can deal with defenders trying to defuse or attackers trying to get into a site, and five Killjoys means 10 available Swamp Grenades!

Also, when everyone has the Ultimate Lockdown skill ready, there is just no escaping her.

