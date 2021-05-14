Asus ZenFone 8 Review Reveals Major Pros, Cons: Excellent Performance and Design, But Camera Fails

Asus ZenFone 8 delivers high-quality performance at an affordable price. For months now, rumors and leaks on the Zenfone 8 filled the internet and fueled consumer expectations. Fortunately, Asus' new flagship smartphone lived up to expectations and got mostly positive reviews as the "ultimate compact Android phone."

The ZenFone series is a subcategory in the Asus merchandise that combines stylish designs with high-end components and the latest software updates. Zenfone advertised itself as a capable smartphone that takes quality photos, runs the latest mobile games, and sets you apart from the crowd--all of these features while maintaining a budget-friendly price.

Asus ZenFone 8 Reviews

Tom's Guide reported the complete specs for the Asus ZenFone 8 as follows:

OS: Android 11 / ZenUI 8

Display: 5.9-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080)

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

CPU: Snapdragon 888

RAM: 6GB, 8GB, 16GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB

Rear cameras: 64MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Battery life (Hrs:Mins): 10:52 (60Hz) / 10:16 (90Hz) / 9:58

(120Hz)

Charging speed: 30W

Colors: Obsidian Black, Horizon Silver

Size: 5.9 x 2.7 x 0.4 inches

Weight: 5.96 ounces

ZenFone 8 is launched in Europe for €599, which is roughly around $730. However, the price has not been finalized yet. For its first impressions, YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss pointed out the ZenFone 8 has one of the most boring and classical designs. Unlike other flagship models with their sleek bodies and sharp edges, the ZenFone 8 looks like a "design from 10 years back." However, overlooking the simplicity of its design, ZenFone 8 is a smartphone with top-tier specs that easily outshines its drawbacks.



Read Also: iPhone 13 Mini Competitor Emerges: Asus Zenfone 8 Specs, Snapdragon Chipset Leaked!

ZenFone 8: Excellent Performance

Cnet noted that ZenFone 8 has an impressive display on its 5.9-inch OLED panel because of its HD+ resolution of around 2400x1080 pixels and 120Hz. Moreover, the ZenFone 8 has a strong 4000mAh battery life to help users get by the day's tasks.

One of the key features most users also miss is the 3.5mm headphone jack that recent smartphones have dropped to promote wireless headphone experiences. Anandtech showed a snapshot of this headphone jack on the top of the device. It also has an IP68 rating, meaning the phone is water and dust-proof.

Lastly, ZenFone 8 is equipped with the new Asus Snapdragon 888 SoC. From what testing has been done on this chip, it was not only fast but runs on Ultra-Performance. This smartphone can run the latest games available in the market!

Dual Cameras

Unfortunately, while everything about the ZenFone 8 shows impressive specs in a compact design, the camera performance is not that great. Overall, the camera produces solid images. However, it does not have a telephoto or zoom lens installed. As a result, some of the photos taken have lousy lighting or create grainy textures. Unlike most smartphones with three to four different cameras installed, ZenFone 8 would be limited to two.

ZenFone 8 shows a lot of potential. However, the smartphone also has some camera drawbacks. If you can work your way around that, then the Asus ZenFone 8 proves to be one of the best smartphones to buy in the market at an affordable price.

Related Article: ZenFone 8 Flip Leaked Images Reveal Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 888, and Other Specs!