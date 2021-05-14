How to Turn Your Apple iPhone, Mac to a Gaming Console: GeForce Now Download, M1 Compatibility, and More Details

High-end gaming is now available for Apple iPhone, iPad or Mac devices! GeForce Now automatically runs your games through their cloud servers, giving your device the ultimate gaming experience you never thought was possible.

As quoted from their website, "GeForce NOW instantly transforms nearly any laptop, desktop, Mac, SHIELD TV, Android device, iPhone, or iPad into the PC gaming rig you've always dreamed of. Play the most demanding PC games and seamlessly play across your devices."

GeForce Now is available for Windows PC, Mac OS, Android TV, Chrome, Android and Safari (iPhone and iPad).

GeForce Now Features: How Does it Work

First, you must have a device running an iOS. Next, you must have an account in GeForce Now linked to your existing game libraries like Steam, Uplay, Epic Games, and GOG. Note that you do not need to repurchase games you already own. The account, along with the game's save file, will be the same regardless of where you play.

GeForce Now offers 800-plus games available for your iOS device with 80-plus free-to-play games.

Cloud Gaming through GeForce Now is tested to run in a real-time scene as long as your internet prover runs at 4G or 5G. 9to5mac reported that gaming with GeForce Now on both the iPhone and Mac shows an impressive cloud-cross compatibility aspect. The tester was able to stream AAA titles (highest quality game and graphics) without issues in performance and quality.

The new M1 Macs are tested to be compatible with GeForce Now. Apple users can now get the full gaming benefits of buying the top-of-the-line Mac OS while still enjoying a PC-like performance.

GeForce Now Download: How to Turn Your Apple iPhone, iPad, and Mac to a Gaming Console

As mentioned above, you should have a GeForce Now account and a preexisting gaming library linked to that account. You can have more than one gaming library linked to your GeForce Now.

For first-timers, you can start out by creating a GeForce Now account. Joining the program is free. However, you can upgrade your membership to enjoy better benefits like faster access to GeForce Cloud Servers, extended gameplay sessions, and even test out certain RTX graphics features like DLSS and Ray-tracing technology.

Download the GeForce Now app to your iOS device. Click it open and link your account to the device. After completing these steps, you should now be seeing your gaming library and its list of games you can play on iOS. For the best experience, link up your Sony controller to the phone beforehand.

YouTuber RandomGaminginHD ran a gaming test for "Half-Life 2," "The Witcher 3," and even "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla." All tests proved out smooth graphics rendering and a seamless gameplay experience. Unfortunately, it is important to note that the screen is significantly smaller than the PC interface, so some of the details like little notifications and tiny dialogue boxes can be really hard to see.



