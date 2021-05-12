Apple iPhone 13 Rumors, Specs and More: Bigger Battery and Size, Same Lightning Port Teased!

Excitement continues to brew among the loyal Apple fandom, as more leaks emerge on the forthcoming iPhone 13.

After revealing its bulging, extra-stretching cameras, new leaks present its rumored display sizes, battery information and Lightning port.

As previously reported, no major design changes are expected for the iPhone 13. However, as the latest leaks reveal, there are a few notable changes to expect.

iPhone 13 Rumors on Display Sizes, Batteries

Display sizes will be no different from the iPhone 12 line, having the same 6.1-inch frame for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, 5.4 inches for the iPhone 13 Mini, and 6.7 inches for the iPhone Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 is also expected to come with larger batteries than its predecessor and also feature the Snapdragon X60 modem from Qualcomm, as referenced from an investor's note from TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, per CNET.

iPhone 13 Specs: Lightning Ports, Colors

New rumors likewise suggest that the next iPhone would be portless due to the wider availability of wireless accessories meant for the iPhone in the market. However, the leaks claim that all the iPhone 13 models, except the iPhone 13 Pro Max, will still offer the same Lightning Port to connect to Apple accessories.

There are no leaks yet about the upcoming colors the new iPhone will have, but it is expected to retain the current iPhone 12 line of black, red, minty green, deep blue, white and purple. Although it is entirely possible Apple would introduce a new shade come launch time.

iPhone 13 Rumors on Bigger Cameras, Price Range, Availability

Rumors reveal a thicker design, with one report saying that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro would measure 7.57mm, than the iPhone 12, which is 7.4mm thick, still carrying the same flat-edged, round-corner design of its predecessor--which is not really a major size change. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are also expected to feature 120Hz temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED ProMotion displays, using Samsung's state-of-the-art rigid flexible printed circuit boards (RFPCB), as reported by The Elec.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, on the other hand, will feature a display using a flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) that do not support LTPO.

Previous rumors suggest bigger, extended cameras--with cameras stretching 3,65mm, as against the iPhone 12's 1.7mm, TechRadar reported. The standard iPhone 13 will have cameras extend by 2.5mm, which is still 0.8 mm longer than the current iPhone. They are expected to have better telephoto lenses and other advanced features, such as Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) and ultra-wide coverage.

Users will also see a wider and taller camera block on the iPhone 13 Pro, showing dimensions of 36 mm x 37 mm, with the standard iPhone 13 having a 29mm x 29 mm block. It is about the same as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro's 28mm x 30mm block.

Pricing for the standard iPhone 13 model seem to be in the $1000 range, rumors further state as fans await its release in September.

