New Google Pixel 6 Design, Camera Array Leaked: Specs, Release Date and More

After years of playing it safe--if not apparently abandoning any strategy whatsoever in its Pixel smartphone line--Google has now shaken things up in the handset world based from leaked photos of the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Images from top leakers Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach that were rendered from their leaked source practically confirmed previous rumors of an all-display design and signature camera, Input Magazine reported.

Similar to the new iPhone 12 and the rumorediPhone 13, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will have distinctively large camera bump, but it will be uniquely different as it will reportedly carry a bold horizontal design. The cameras, Prosser's YouTube video showed, had single-hole punch selfie cameras on the front, two cameras on the Pixel 6, and three cameras on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6 Leaks: Camera Features

The Pixel 6 is apparently smaller with that massive, distinctive "island" at the back that had the two cameras. Observers expect that one of those cameras would have a normal wide sensor and ultrawide on the other, as GSM Arena reported. The Pixel 6 Pro, meanwhile, has an even bigger "island" at the back with three sensors, with the third seemingly a telephoto lens and not a periscope-type lens.

While the leaked photos showed quite an orangy eye-catching shade and retro-ish design, Weinbach cautioned everyone that while the design renders appear to accurate, the colors aren't. Even so, the leaked renders showed that Google has definitely stepped up its game, design-wise, and not just simply re-use its old, obsolescent look.

Google Pixel 6 Specs: Running on First-Ever Googe Chip GS101 "Whitechapel"

In his video, Prosser claimed that the Pixel 6 will run on Google's first microprocessor, the GS101 "Whitechapel." Google is reportedly partnering with Samsung in building the Pixel 6 Whitechapel chip, and this makes the design remarkably reminiscent of "Galaxys" past, Ars Technica noted.

Google Pixel 6 now has a sharper display corners, unlike its predecessor's shallow ones, making it quite a deadringer for the Galaxy Note. And that hole punch cut seen on the left side of the Pixel 5? Well, it's now at the center, just like any Samsung phone with the bezels almost gone. An in-screen fingerprint reader is also included, with Google ditching the Pixel's rear capacitive reader. Prosser confirmed the "glass curves on the edges" that really makes it quite similar to a Samsung phone, unlike the Pixel 5 had flat ones.

Prosser has been nailing his predictions lately, with his accurate leaks of the multi-colored M1 iMacs, the AirPods Pro, and the AirTags months before Apple announced them. However, for Google leaks, Prosser might have missed his mark several times. Prosser had claimed last month that Google will "cancel" the Pixel 5a, which was denied by Google.

But this particular leak about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro designs could be accurate, given that another famous leaker in Weinhach supported it, except for the colors.

Google Pixel 6 Release Date

Unfortunately, no other specs are available from these leaks. But such details would most certainly emerge as the release date draws near.

Rumors claim that Google's flagship phone is expected to have its release date by this fall.

