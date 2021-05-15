Pink iPhone 13 Real? New Color Allegedly Coming, But Rumored Design Is Just Edited

With the many leaks dropping on the upcoming iPhone 13 expected to reach our hands come September, fans can't hold their excitement over the next rollout of Apple flagship smartphone, especially with such reported enhancements as the massive camera bump, Lightning Port retention and OLED ProMotion displays on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

And there's that part about the colors.

While no leaks have surfaced on the iPhone 13's upcoming colors, there have been rumors that the iPhone 13 will retain the gamut seen on the predecessor version-- black, red, minty green, deep blue, white, and purple, and that Apple would soon reveal a new color as the launch would draw near.

iPhone 13's Mystery Color: Rose Pink?

On Twitter, a recent post might have hinted that new hue, as CNET reported. A tweet from user Peng Phones teased a "Rose Pink" iPhone, with the color splashed all over the handset, and other accessories such as AirPods, AirPod Max, and an iPhone case, saying it will have December 2021 release date.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Rose Pink coming soon in December 2021 💕 pic.twitter.com/B4gPiO1MGC — PENG STORE  (@PengPhones) May 5, 2021

Subsequent tweets from the account then revealed other shades of pink, such as plain "Pink" and "Rosegold Pink", on the iPhone coming November 2021.

iPhone 13 Rose Pink coming soon in November 2021 💕 pic.twitter.com/mdDsU2X8ut — PENG STORE  (@PengPhones) May 6, 2021

iPhone 13 Pro Max Rosegold Pink Soon in December 2021 pic.twitter.com/8IjLSVLUvi — PENG STORE  (@PengPhones) May 11, 2021

While the tweets show some nice imagery, its veracity remained suspect, as no leaker of even a cinch of believability, much less a solid track record, could corroborate it. Add to that the Twitter user Peng Phones bio stating that it is a "NO 1 TRUSTED & BEST ONLINE/OFFLINE PHONE STORE," shows that it may have a knack at selling pink iPhone phone cases with much pizzazz, hence the likely edited faux snap, HITC noted.

And this led to much skepticism, if not downright censure among other Twitter users, slamming the "Rose Pink iPhone" post as one who came from a "sick, sick person" who edited an image of an iPhone to make it look pinkish and make it go viral as if Apple was actually offering it.

Pink iPhone 13 is "So Sexy"

But other users welcomed the idea, describing a pink iPhone as "so sexy," and that they are so "READY for a pink iPhone 13", while stressing such "is the biggest serve" and "has me by the throat." Others think Nicki Minaj had something to do with the new rose pink iPhone, which is certainly not the case, as WPST.com noted in a report

Apple has not released any details on the iPhone 13 color options, not even a release date, thus everything we hear or say is from the rumor mill. But guessing or even dreaming of a pretty pink iPhone 13 is actually hitting stores isn't actually far-out.

Apple had unveiled pink versions of previous iPhones, such as the iPhone XR in 2018, the iPhone 6S in 2015, and the iPhone 5C in 2013. And with competitor phones such as the Galaxy S21 in "phantom pink," the color seemed a natural additional option to consider.

