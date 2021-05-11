iPhone 13 Leaks Tease Bigger, Extended Camera: Specs, Release Date and More

As Apple begins its journey into crafting its new rumored iPhone 13, more leaks are emerging about its new specs and design, which may not differ that much from the current iPhone 12--except for something that is quite obvious.

Bulging, extended cameras.

These cameras definitely look unquestionably good. To give way for its large functional cameras, Apple has changed its modules from horizontal to diagonal, as Forbes noted. Add this to previous reports that Apple will roll out a new type of optical image stabilization, fans could finally see the biggest iPhone camera upgrade in years!

As Tech Radar noted, users will be able to see the camera block protruding from the back of the iPhone 13 far longer than previous devices, even on the still reported iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13 Leaks Reveal Extended Cameras

Currently, the iPhone 12 cameras extend from the handset's back by 1.7mm, but when the iPhone Pro 13 Pro ship, it will have its camera extended by 3.65 mm. Based on supposed schematics seen by MacRumors, cameras for the upcoming standard iPhone 13 could stretch to a slightly lesser length, 2.5 mm. However, it is more than what the current iPhone 12's 1.5-mm extension of its cameras.

Users will also see a wider and taller camera block on the iPhone 13 Pro, showing dimensions of 36 mm x 37 mm, with the standard iPhone 13 having a 29mm x 29 mm block--which is about the same as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro's 28mm x 30mm block.

Read Also: Apple Malware Corrupts Your iPhone Memory: Download Update 14.5.1 to Fix Now

As leaks revealed that the iPhone 13 will feature the same flat-edged round cornered block design, it will reportedly be thicker at 7.57 mm, which is about 0.17 mm thicker than previous models. It backs up previous rumors of a thicker design for a sophisticated, upgraded 120 Hz refresh rate ProMotion display.

iPhone 13 Specs: Advanced Camera Features

Other reports claimed that the iPhone 13 will have the same cameras as those in today's iPhone 12, but with slight improvements such as better telephoto lenses and other advanced features--like Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) and ultra-wide coverage. Because of these cutting edge features, customers shuld expect that the cameras to be much bigger.

Meanwhile, as Forbes highlighted, there have been leakes about Apple's intention to limit the 120 Hz ProMotion displays to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This is in spite of the fact that iPhone 13 models are expected to cost around $1000.

iPhone 13 Display, Release Date

The iPhone 13 displays will reportedly come with temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels offering refresh rates of up to 120 Hz, using Samsung's state-of-the-art rigid flexible printed circuit boards (RFPCB). However, as reported previously, the ProMotion displays will only be available for in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max line, while Apple won't provide the same for the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The tech giant chose to use flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) that do not support LTPO.

Confirmation of these design leaks are definitely forthcoming as the rumored release date in September nears.

Related Article: Apple iOS 14.5 Update: How to Activate Tracking Transparency and Stop Apps from Getting Your Information