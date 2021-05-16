Fourth Stimulus Check Update in California: Eligibility and How to Track Golden State $600 Payments Online

Californians might be getting a one-time $600 stimulus check payment soon. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the Golden State Stimulus plan to release a fourth stimulus payment for the state and its residents. Families might receive $600 to $1,200 payment depending on their eligibility.

Under Biden's $1.9 Trillion Budget for the American Rescue Plan, individual states are given a percentage of the funds to support their residents and local government expenses. Newsom proposed to send directs stimulus checks to people's pockets for financial relief. In his Golden State Stimulus Plan, households earning $30,000 to $75,000 would get $600. Also, families with at least one child will receive an extra $500 for child support, giving a total of $1,100.

CA moms deserve more support. Whether it’s as caregivers or breadwinners.



We’re expanding childcare supports across the state and adding 100,000 child care slots — the largest expansion of its kind — and investing millions more for child care providers. pic.twitter.com/SHH5kl31v0 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 9, 2021

Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Golden State Stimulus

In the official webpage for the State of California Franchise Tax, the full details for the Golden State Stimulus plan are explained. The Golden State Stimulus plan aims to support low-income Californians, especially those who experience hardships due to the pandemic.

Eligibility for the Golden State Stimulus plan requires you to:

Complete filing your 2020 taxes

Be a California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) recipient, or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) registered to earn $75,000 or less

Live in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year

Be a California resident on the date payment is issued

Not be eligible to be claimed as a dependent

Unfortunately, Newsom faced political pressure from his proposal. CBS News reported that former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer criticized the plan, saying that "One-time payments for just one year isn't enough, not nearly enough. We need permanent, lasting tax relief for middle-class families."

Read Also: Tax Deadline Day 2021: How to File for an Extension and Pay Your Taxes Online

Online Tracker and Payment Dates

AS reported the scheduled dates when to expect the fourth stimulus payment. Depending on the date you completed filing your 2020 tax return, some Californians might receive their stimulus checks early.

If you filed your 2020 tax return somewhere between January 1 to March 1, you could receive your stimulus checks starting April 15.

If you filed your 2020 tax return somewhere between March 2 to April 23, you could receive your stimulus checks starting May 1.

Direct deposits should come in two weeks from the given date. Paper checks, on the other hand, might take four to six weeks of mailing time.

Unfortunately, people who filed their 2020 tax returns after April 23 would have to wait a little longer. Direct deposit might take 45 days to process, and paper checks might take 60 days to complete delivery.

Keep an eye out on the links provided for real-time news and updates for California's fourth stimulus check payment and schedule. Unfortunately, the waiting time is significantly longer than the last period, and this proposal only supplies one round of stimulus checks.

However, California is gradually emerging from the pandemic crisis. Pandemic-related restrictions are being lifted, and the economy is making its move. The local government believes that another wave of relief would help the resident families across the nation.

Related Article: Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: $2000 Payment Update, Online Petition and More