Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: $2000 Payment Update, Online Petition and More

IRS continues to send out Economic Impact Payments to the Americans eligible for monetary support. However, many others are wondering if a fourth stimulus check would be possible.

The stimulus check payments are proven to be successful support, as many Americans managed to pay their rentals, basic necessities and food bills. Financial support was not limited to stimulus checks because eligible individuals also received support for:

The government spent more than $900 billion on these stimulus checks, releasing $1,200 for the first stimulus check, $600 for the second, and $1,400 for the third wave per eligible American. In addition, some stimulus checks are currently being processed and delivered up until today.

Unfortunately, the pandemic continues and Americans wonder if a fourth stimulus check payment would come.

Fourth Stimulus Check an Online Petition

Americans continue to struggle in these current conditions, and Stephanie Bonin opened up an online petition at Change.org directed to the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate. As a business owner, Stephanie is struggling with the loss of income and wages for her workers.

Unfortunately, as a business owner, she is unable to claim unemployment benefits. In Stephanie's statement, she said that "We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won't be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy."

Stephanie is calling to the Congress for recurring payments to support families with $2,000 payment for adults and $1,000 for kids. She proposes to continue regular checks for the duration of the crisis. At the time of writing, 2,180,017 has signed to support her proposal, which aims to get 3,000,000 online petitions.

Fourth Stimulus Check $2000 Payment Update

Last month, more than 20 Democrat senators signed a similar letter urging Congress to provide a fourth stimulus check. Yahoo! Finance reported that the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responds with, "We'll see what members of Congress propose, but those (checks) are not free,"

Currently, the government has already spent $5.3 trillion on COVID-19 support, which is beyond the $1.9 trillion in his American Rescue Plan that the Biden Administration has allocated. In addition, the government is also focused on spending another $4 trillion to be distributed on infrastructure projects and family plan programs.

Americans can only wait for further updates from the White House on whether the fourth stimulus check would be approved. On one side, the White House has not actively denied the notions of a fourth stimulus check, always responding that the proposal is currently in consideration. Unfortunately, on the other hand, the costs on the government continue to rise that the recent stimulus checks have higher eligibility requirements that "targets away" from higher earners.

More updates on the fourth stimulus check and its approval are expected to come in the next few months.



