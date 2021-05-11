American Rescue Plan Update: $1.9 Trillion Budget Tracker, Timeline, and More Details

The Joe Biden Administration continues to provide monetary support to needing families all over the United States. In fact, Biden's government allocated $1.9 trillion in his American Rescue Plan.

With that said, there are some new updates on the relief bill, as well as financial statements and detailswhether you are qualified to receive some of this money.

On March 11, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, to support and speed up recovery for United States citizens and business institutions.

American Rescue Plan: $1.9 Trillion Budget Tracker

The Washington Post recorded some of the significant investments the $1.9 trillion budget was spent on these following payments:

Unemployment benefits of $300 weekly and $10,000 tax break per eligible individual

The House legislation weekly benefit around $300 to $400 per week through August 29

$900 billion stimulus package, sending out $1400 and $600 stimulus check payments since December

Child Tax Credit where eligible individuals receive $3000 a year for children ages 6-17 and $3600 for children ages six and below

Aid to state and local governments. The support amounts to $350 billion divided into different states, cities, tribal governments, and other U.S. territories

$500 million to FEMA's Emergency Food and Shelter Program provisions to support homeless services providers

$8.5 billion to Provider Relief Program to assist rural health care providers

Plus Up and Recovery Rebate Credits

Read Also: IRS Stimulus Check Letter, Notice 1444-C Not a Scam: Where to Check If You Have Not Received It

American Rescue Plan: Division of Funds

The Biden Administration works to divide its monetary funds and services to different states according to their situation. However, Usa Today reported that California, Texas, and New York would receive 29 percent of this support, a total of $350 billion, which is more than the three state's total share of the U.S. population around 27 percent.

However, a closer analysis revealed that the budget was allocated according to the state's unemployment percentages. As the most populous state, California receives $42.3 billion, which includes financial support for their state and local governments. Texas, as the second most populous state, gets the second biggest budget of around $27.3 billion.

New York receives the third biggest budget because it is one of the first states to enforce strict lockdown regulations during the start of the pandemic last spring. As a result, the state suffered an 8.2 percent unemployment rate. Therefore, the state was provided $23.5 billion for its recovery.

For reference, the top seven state allocations are as follows: $20 billion to Tribal Governments, $17 billion to Florida, $13 billion to Illinois, $13 billion to Pennsylvania, $11 billion to Ohio, $10 billion to Michigan, and $10 billion to New Jersey.

Some of this money has already been released, such as the stimulus check credit and tax credits. However, some of the budgets remain in the hands of the local government jurisdiction. Each state would be responsible for how to allocate its own finances and budget. For eligible individuals, it is better to ask your local government for more details on the American Rescue Plan programs implemented in your area.



Related Article: Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Fake News on $2000 Payment, Updates and More Details