'Grand Theft Auto 6' Leaks, Rumors: New Vice City Map Smaller in Scale, Size

With anticipation for "Grand Theft Auto 6" reaching fever pitch, another leak has emerged about the new installment and what is said to be the new map of its setting: Vice City.

Fans had indicated in wishlists how they eagerly anticipate a return to Vice City, though no official word has been released by developer Rockstar Games. But the new leak seems to confirm the speculations.

'Grand Theft Auto 6' Map: Vice City vs. Los Santos

A supposed map of what seemed to be the Vice City map surfaced, showing that purported "Grand Theft Auto 6" location. And in the Reddit community, this has been compared to the game's blockbuster predecessor's Los Santos map in scale and size.

"GTA" rumors have flooded the gaming scene in recent years, so it is hard to confirm their veracity. Nonetheless, a majority of them seem to mention a return to Vice City.

'Grand Theft Auto 6' Map Comparison of Landmarks, Scenery

In the Reddit post made by user Blue_Grapefruit, the alleged Vice City map was posted beside the Los Santos map. This was made to show the landmarks and scenery that could help fans compare the two cities, Dexerto.com reported.

In terms of size, however, the "GTA 6" map seems to be a slightly smaller rendering of "GTA 5," if this leak is to be trusted. The map shows a small island near the southeast coast, which is where the gaming action is bound to happen. This could disappoint some fans, but nevertheless, Rockstar could still offer a massive package, considering its track record of detailed gaming environments with true, lifelike activities.

According to CharlieIntel.com, the map was originally leaked in 2018; however, its authenticity was overwhelmingly doubted, given the lack of key features and details. But Blue_Grapefruit brought it back with new information, which was quite specific yet comprehensive.

'Grand Theft Auto 6' Leaks Abound

It is worth pointing out that nothing here is official or final. It is just a leak and fans should wait for confirmation from Rockstar Games itself for the final offering.

"GTA 6" rumors come and go, and this new leak is one of those times people show their excitement for the upcoming release. As with every rumor or leak, things has turned a bit more clouded on what the real package would turn out to be. Until Rockstar Games spills details, such information about playable characters, what the cities are, how many cities are there or what decade it will be set would be all up in the air.

Many thought that "GTA 6" would take place in the last century, and many others have doubted this as well. As such, with this new map leak, it is still unclear if "GTA" fans would be really brought to Vice City, and if that would be set in the 70s, 80s, 90s, or a more current era. For sure, "GTA" fans will be in for an awesome ride, wherever and whenever it goes.

