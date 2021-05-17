'Genshin Impact' Eula Banner: Release Date, Dancing Battle Style, Skills, and Ascension Materials

MiHoYo's latest character release is a stunning success, as the internet meets Eula. She is the newest five-star hero since the release of Hu Tao. Also, Eula's debut means new in-game content and an exciting revelation in the "Genshin Impact" storyline.

Eula has two video teasers posted on the "Genshin Impact" official YouTube channel. On May 11, a Midnight Encounter at the Tavern revealed her as a rebellious descendant of the old aristocracy of the fallen Mondstadt. Her character description from the Official Website says, "As the outstanding Spindrift Knight, she hunts down Mondstadt's enemies in the wild to exact her unique "vengeance."

The second video is a character demo for Eula's skills. This video rapidly went viral, earning 1.2 million views in nine hours after it was posted online. Unlike the "Demon" Xiao, who would quote themes on pain, death, and destruction, Eula is simplistic and straightforward, with her penchant for dancing. The whole clip featured alluring dance moves and ended with a fun twist where Eula asked Amber for a dance.



Eula Skills and Dancing Battle Style

A closer analysis of the video showed that Eula's combat style might be based on her dance moves. However, Eula is a Cryo Claymore user, and her combat kit is a lot more complicated than you think. Forbes reported on her combat moves:

Icetide Vortex (Press) - Basic Slash deals Cryo DMG. Each slash gives Eula "Grimheart" stack. Grimheart stacks increase Eula's DEF and RES.

Icetide Vortex (Hold) - Eula consumes Grimheart stacks. Opponents will have Physical RES and Cryo RES decreased. Grimheart stacks would be converted to Icewhirl Brand debuff that inflicts nearby enemies with Cryo DMG.

Glacial Illumination - Eula deals AOE Cryo DMG to nearby enemies. A Lightfall Sword would be generated and follows her around for a certain duration. Eula's Normal Attacks, Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst will charge the Lightfall Sword, causing it to explode and violently after the duration period.

Read Also: 'Genshin Impact' 1.6 Rumors Reveal Japanese-Themed Enemies in Inazuma Region-Incomplete Map Also Leaked!

'Genshin Impact' Eula Banner and Ascension Materials

If you think Eula is an excellent addition to your team, then it's better to get started on farming some ascension materials for her. Dualshockers noted that Eula's Character Ascension Materials need a lot of Shivada Jade Sliver, Dandelion Seed, Damaged and Ominous Mask and more to get her to Level 80.

Here are the exact requirements for her ascension:

Level 20: 1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 3 Dandelion Seed, 3 Damaged Mask, and 20,000 Mora

Level 40: 3 Shivada Jade Fragment, 2 Crystalline Bloom, 10 Dandelion Seed, 15 Damaged Mask, and 40,000 Mora

Level 50: 6 Shivada Jade Fragment, 4 Crystalline Bloom, 20 Dandelion Seed, 12 Stained Mask, and 60,000 Mora

Level 60: 3 Shivada Jade Chunk, 8 Crystalline Bloom, 30 Dandelion Seed, 18 Stained Mask, and 80,000 Mora

Level 70: 6 Shivada Jade Chunk, 12 Crystalline Bloom, 45 Dandelion Seed, 12 Ominous Mask, and 100,000 Mora

Level 80: 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone, 20 Crystalline Bloom, 60 Dandelion Seed, 24 Ominous Mask, and 120,000 Mora

Also, Eula's talent ascension materials would require several Stained Mask and Mora to get to Level 10. Here are the full details:

Level 2: 3 Teaching of Resistance, 6 Damaged Mask, and 12,500 Mora

Level 3: 2 Guide to Resistance, 3 Stained Mask, and 17,500 Mora

Level 4: 4 Guide to Resistance, 4 Stained Mask, and 25,000 Mora

Level 5: 6 Guide to Resistance, 6 Stained Mask, and 30,000 Mora

Level 6: 9 Guide to Resistance, 9 Stained Mask, and 37,500 Mora

Level 7: 4 Philosophies of Resistance, 4 Ominous Mask, 1 Dragon Lord's Crown, and 120,000 Mora

Level 8: 6 Philosophies of Resistance, 6 Ominous Mask, 1 Dragon Lord's Crown, and 260,000 Mora

Level 9: 12 Philosophies of Resistance, 9 Ominous Mask, 2 Dragon Lord's Crown, and 450,000 Mora

Level 10: 16 Philosophies of Resistance, 12 Ominous Mask, 3 Dragon Lord's Crown, 1 Crown of Insight, and 700,000 Mora

Players get ready because Eula will make her debut in the US on May 18, 6 PM ET!

Related Article: 'Genshin Impact' Redeem Codes: Free Primogems on 1.5 Update and How to Claim Them