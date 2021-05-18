'Dota 2' Major 2021 Update: WePlay AniMajor Prize Pool, Teams, and Where to Watch Online

The second and final "Dota 2" Major for the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) called AniMajor will be organized by the Ukraine-based WePlay Esports. Teams can look forward to a $500,000 prize pool, 2700 DPC points, and an anime-inspired theme tournament.

ClutchPoints reported that the "Dota 2" Major tournament is happening in Kiev, Ukraine. This is because WePlay Esports is the event organizer for the AniMajor tournament. WePlay has proven itself with a successful execution for the last "Dota 2" Minor DPC 2021. Thanks to their clever implementation of memes and witty casters, their tournament had millions of views online.

With that, Valve decided to let WePlay host this coming "Dota 2" Major starting June 2 to June 13.

WePlay AniMajor Tournament and Prize Pool

The top 18 teams--including Evil Geniuses, Invictus Gaming, and Virtus.pro--from each regional league worldwide will be making their way to this AniMajor tournament. Teams will compete for the $500,000 prize pool. This tournament also rewards 2700 DPC points, which marks the last chance for teams to secure enough points for the "Dota 2" International this year.

Valve confirmed the international event will happen. However, details such as the venue and promotional activities are withheld.

WePlay is hinting at major anime-centric themes to their tournament. As quoted from their announcement: "With the stakes higher than ever, we'll do our best to make the greatest tournament of all time. Becoming Hokage is the dream of many shinobi, so our goal is to become the most-watched tournament in the history of Dota 2 Majors."

Notably, the theme of this year's "Dota 2" Major might be inspired by the success of the "Dota 2" anime on Netflix called "DOTA: Dragon's Blood." Of course, Dota players are a given, but perhaps anime fans and other enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to this year's tournament.

The competition, however, will not have a live audience in the studio. WePlay said in a "Dota 2" subreddit that "Unfortunately, the epidemiological situation in Kiev does not allow us to receive guests: the tournament will be closed to spectators, as the players and employees' safety is our highest priority."

'Dota 2' Major 2021: Where to Watch Online

"Dota 2" players and fans are encouraged to show their support through online streaming of the event. But first, for watchers who have questions for the event, WePlay is holding a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) on June 16 at 12 PM PT. WePlay's General Producer & CVO Maksym Bilonogov, and the two Lead Esports Managers Anton Tokarev, and Vitaliy Bozhko will be ready to answer your questions.

For the event stream, it is recommended that you follow and subscribe to WePlay's YouTube Channel. They would be posting the live stream of the event similar to the "OMEGA" League tournament.

Mark your calendars for the coming date because "Dota 2" would be launching their biggest and best tournament yet.



