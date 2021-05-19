'Grand Theft Auto 6' Updates: Rockstar Prioritizes 'GTA 5' Release on PS5, Xbox Series X

All fans eagerly anticipating "Grand Theft Auto 6" may have to wait longer.

It seems Rockstar Games is just all too happy with its eight-year-old monolith "Grand Theft Auto V," so much so that it will release two new versions come November.

"Grand Theft Auto V" and its hit online variant will drop on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 11. Rockstar did not reveal any new improvement to its open-world experience in the new versions, except for what Rockstar claimed as the 2021 "GTA 5" being "expanded and enhanced" with technical and visual improvements, The Verge noted in a report.

Sony, however, took the extra mile in pleasing its avid users, offering the standalone version of "GTA 5 Online" free for the first three months.

'Grand Theft Auto V' Remains a Hit, Eight Years Since Debut

Even with "GTA 5" debuting way back in 2013, Rockstar seemed satisfied with its performance over the years, as its parent publisher Take Two Interactive announced that the title had sold more than 140 million copies to date, ComicBook.com reported.

The "GTA 5" for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S definitely is one of the major console game releases of the year, as the title surely is as enduring as it gets. It still is popular through the years, and the new versions certainly offers an incentive for fans to upgrade their hardware.

'Grand Theft Auto V' Benefitting from New High-End Consoles

How it benefits from the next-generation high-end consoles remains to be seen. One particular issue that will surely be addressed with the new versions are the load times, which have been a pain in the previous console versions, KnowTechie.com emphasized.

This "enhanced" version has been in development for quite a while, as Rockstar carefully pieced together another solid iteration of its blockbuster game.

Read Also: 'Grand Theft Auto 6' Leaks, Rumors: New Vice City Map Smaller in Scale, Size

'GTA V' Online Drew Player Interest Through the Years

A key element is actually the online version, which actually maintained "GTA 5" playtime among fans through the years, having offered a superb online environment wherein gamers could return for incentives, activities, and a lot more. It is distinct and unconnected to the main story mode in the console versions, within which Rockstar would provide new content, making users interested in the title over the years with different game modes and cars to choose that made the experience still fresh.

Rockstar, meanwhile, confirmed that they will offer bonuses for players as the launch date gets near. It will shell out $1 million in GTA currency for PS4 users at the beginning of each month until the "GTA 5" PS5 release.

These benefits for players shall be continued over the summer with what Rockstar slated as special events planned for the 20th anniversary of "Grand Theft Auto III," which debuted in October 2001.

Related Article: Leaked Title on Resume Points Out that Grand Theft Auto V I Could be Going Mexican! Narcos? [Rockstar Games Leaks]