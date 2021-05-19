Android 12 Beta Download: How to Install New Google OS and Return to Android 11 if You Don't Like It

The Android 12 Beta is now available! Get your hands on this early access version to try out exciting new features and improved privacy controls on your Android device. In addition, Google is asking for customer feedback, so they know what to improve before the official release.

For weeks now, rumors on the latest Android 12 have been the talk of the internet. With Apple releasing their iOS 14.5, expectation built up for Google's Android version. Note that around 70 percent of the smartphone devices run on an Android system. The Android 12 marks a revolutionary stage for most smartphone devices

Android 12 Beta Download

The early version, Android 12 beta, is now available for early download. Specifically, the Android 12 public beta is now live for the Google Pixel phone models: Pixel 5, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL.

To join the program, visit the Android Beta Program website and sign in to the Google account you are using on your smartphone. Google will give a few warnings on the risks of using the beta program. If you agree to the conditions, select "Agree" to submit.

Scrolling towards the bottom of the page would be the smartphone devices linked to your account that are compatible with the beta program. Click the smartphone you want and select "Opt-in." Next, accept the "Terms and Conditions." Lastly, recheck your details before clicking on "Confirm and Enroll."

After registering your email and device, you can start loading up the Android 12 beta to your smartphone. Grab your device and open "Settings." Select open "System" and "Advanced." Scroll until you see "System Update" and select "Check for Update." Your smartphone should indicate that a new update is available. "Install" it. After your phone reboots, it should now be running on the latest Android 12 version.

Cnet reported that some of Google's partners agreed to release the first beta on Android 12. The partners include Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, RealMe, Sharp, Techno, TCL, Vivi, Xiaomi and ZTE. However, each installation process would be different for each brand. It is recommended to wait for further updates from the Google developer's website for instructions to install the Android 12 to these specific smartphones.

How to Return to Android 11

If you don't like the new Android 12 beta, you can certainly leave the program. However, you will need to factory reset your phone back to Android 11. Remember to keep a backup for most of your personal data before doing the reset. Unfortunately, your phone might still lose some data during this transition.

As Cnet noted, to leave the beta program, you must head back to Google's beta program website first. Click the "Opt-Out" button from your selected device. Now, open up your smartphone and check on "Settings." Select open "System" and "Advanced." Scroll until you see "System Update" and select "Check for Update." Install the update.

This update will automatically factory reset your phone, so you will need to sign back into your Google account and manually restore your lost data. To avoid this inconvenience, you can wait for Android 12's final release before installing it on your smartphone



