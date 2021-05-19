'Call of Duty: Cold War' Season 3 Release Date, Features and More: 5 New Game Modes, Sniper Customization Revealed!

Fans finally get a first look at one of the most anticipated content additions to the "Call of Duty: Cold War" Season 3.

Season 3 Reloaded features five new game modes and a bunch of new multiplayer maps. It also has a new Ammo Mod, two Field Upgrades, and a dozen Weapon Unlock Challenges.

Givemesport reported that the "Call of Duty: Cold War" reached the halfway point through Season 3. Update 1.17, which brings a lot of fresh content for gamers is expected to arrive around May 20th. The patch notes mentioned the update containing New Maps, Game Modes, Guns, and Operator for players to choose from

'Call of Duty: Cold War' Season 3 Reloaded Update 1.17 Patch Notes

Expressco noted there will be five new game modes added with this patch:

Standoff (6v6 Launch): A Deathmatch mode on a medium-sized map with three lanes.

Duga (Multi-Team Launch): It offers multiple tactics to conquer the game, including close or long-range battles and tactical positioning through perimeter camping.

Die Hardpoint (Launch): In this mode, you need to work with your team to capture Hardpoints while eliminating enemies in a race to complete 200 points. It includes base buffs and cost debuffs.

Rambo's Gun Game (Week Two). It is a fast and frantic game party mode where players get a 20-weapon rotation in-game.

Multi-Team Elimination (Launch): A Squad vs. Squad game mode where 10 different teams will be deployed in one map to compete. Teams will start out by salvaging their weapons, armor and other in-game accessories.

The report also briefly mentioned Zombie changes in "Call of Duty: Cold War." The main quest is teased to lead players to a new Zombie map in the coming weeks. Players can look forward to a recent reveal in the storyline of "Call of Duty: Cold War."

New Weapons are also expected to come in this Season 3 patch, featuring an automatic machine pistol and melee weapon. The AMP63: Pistol is reported to be a self-reloading pistol and fully automated SMG, which deals a high amount of damage in a short period of time, especially on close-quarters combat. The Baseball Bat melee weapon, on the other hand, is briefly teased as a mission-specific reward for players.

Read Also: 'Call of Duty' NecroKing Bundle: How to Get the Awesome 'Ice Drake' Dragon Skin in Cold War, Warzone

Sniper Customization Revealed

It has been months now since gamers first petitioned the "sniper specific flinch." This is when a player takes aim and shoots, but their weapon would not move with a recoil. Because of this, snipers have been labeled as overpowered in "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War."

Comicbook noted that the sniper-specific flinch has now been added to the game. The flinch is also emphasized in aim-down sites (ADS), where gravity is supposed to take effect. Although sniper gamers will probably find it harder to shoot in these coming weeks, Activision works hard and listening to their fan's feedback.

The "Call of Duty: Cold War" Season 3 Reloaded Update is expected to make its updates and fully launch on May 20.



Related Aritcle: 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' Update 1.35: Gun Modifications, Bug Fixers, Patch Notes, and How to Download