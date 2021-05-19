Android 12 Beta Download, Features: How to Configure and Activate Emergency SOS

Getting emergency help would be a lot easier, thanks to enhancements pundits noticed in the Android 12 Beta 1 version.

As developers previewed the upcoming Android 12 at the Google I/O Developer Conference, the Emergency SOS feature is now much easier to access. In previous Android versions, reaching an emergency service would require holding the power button down then tap on the Call 911 button twice. As seen in the Android 12 Beta 1, rapidly pressing the power button five times would make you see a countdown notifying the user that an emergency call is about to be made, as Android Police showed.

The countdown will tell you to "stay calm" and give five seconds to cancel with a swipe.

Android 12 Emergency SOS Feature Can Accept Non-911 Numbers

By default, the Emergency SOS feature calls 911. Users, however, can preset it to call a different number. Take note that if that number is not an emergency service run by the government, the phone would need to be unlocked to place the call, as The Verge noted.

This Emergency SOS feature had been removed from the Settings menu in previous Android releases, but is now back in Android 12 Beta 1. Its settings and interface has a well-designed one-handed UI and enabled by default.

Just like previous iterations of the Emergency SOS, you can configure it on the "Safety and Emergency" section initially on Google's flagship Pixels phone. Here, you can set the number the phone would call and should a countdown alarm is triggered.

Its interface, as Android Police noted, is quite similar to the Developer 1 version, with the SOS screen mostly the same, having a big countdown and a swipe button to cancel the emergency call.

Android 12 Emergency SOS Resembles iOS Feature

The feature shows a resemblance to a feature on the Apple iOS that has the same name. In iOS, the Emergency SOS is triggered by a long press of the power button. IOS users can also configure their handsets to alert emergency contacts with text messages after the emergency call ends. The iPhone also sends the user's location to the contacts being reached.

Having the additional text and location tracking features are yet to be revealed on the Android 12 version; however, Google's developers surely know how important these details are as well.

These forward-thinking Emergency SOS enhancements on the Android 12 are definitely well-received, as phones would surely become our only tools to seek help when a dangerous, life-threatening situation comes. As such, the option to discreetly reach 911 services is highly appreciated.

Android 12 Beta Download: How to Install New Update

Excited to try out Android 12? The Beta 1 update can be downloaded and installed on various phones, Business Insider said in a feature. Please remember that this is beta software and not recommended for daily use. Download this at your own risk. Backing up your data before installing this beta is highly recommended.

If you have a Pixel smartphone, the process is straightforward:

1. Visit the Android beta program page and sign in with your Google account.

2. Select the opt-in option

3. Accept the terms and conditions.

4. Choose Confirm and then Enroll.

After completing this part, you can go to the Settings app on the handset and go to System>Advanced>System Update. Choose "Check for Update."

Once you see the Android 12 update, install it like other updates you've encountered before. If you don't see any update, you can check back later after a few minutes.

If you don't have a Pixel smartphone, you need a supported device to try it out. These include the Asus Zenfone 8, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro, RealMe GT 5G, Oppo Find X3 Pro, and the Vivo iQoo 7 Legend.

Specific steps can be followed on the Android Developers website.

