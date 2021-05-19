'Fortnite' NBA Sign Up: How to Join Crossover Event, Get Team Jersey Skins and More

The NBA is coming to "Fortnite." Fans get a chance to support their favorite teams while earning exciting new rewards in this event! Sign up now to get an opportunity to represent one of the 30 NBA teams in the "Fortnite" battle royale.

In celebration of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the "Fortnite" NBA Crossover Event is happening. The event has many rewards to offer, including 31 uniforms In The Paint Set, Shoot & Score pack, Hookshot Emote, and Mini Hoop Bling. It also has Player Locker Bundles featuring Donovan Mitchell with a Cozy Chomps Outfit, Sharky Shawl Back Bling, Stark Splitter Pickaxe, Dynamic Fire Wrap and Fire Spinner Emote; as well as Trae Young with a Scarlet Commander Outfit, Gold Digger Pickaxe, Happy Stars Wrap and Baller Emote.

Check out the 40-second video teaser "Fortnite" has for the event:



The Crossover: How to Join NBA

The Fortnite X NBA Team Battles will let players represent their favorite teams. Sign up on the Fortnite X NBA Team Battles website to be one of the 15,000 players to be a "Member" or one of the 550,000 players to be a "Fan" of your selected team. Both positions get their chance to earn in-game rewards and V-Bucks! The higher your team gets, the better rewards the members can receive.

"Members" and "Fans" must work together to complete Challenge Tasks, score points and unlock in-game rewards. Epic Games reported that Top Teams can get:

Members on #1 Ranked Team: 500 V-Bucks + Fortnite "NBA Championship Trophy" in-game cosmetic Back Bling

Fans on #1 Ranked NBA Team: Fortnite "NBA Championship Trophy" in-game cosmetic Back Bling

Members on #2 Ranked NBA Team: 300 V-Bucks

Members on #3 Ranked NBA Team: 100 V-Bucks

Complete 3 Challenge Tasks (Members + Fans): Fortnite "Spin" in-game cosmetic Spray

Complete 5 Challenge Tasks (Members + Fans): Fortnite in-game Banner

It should be noted that "Members" and "Fans" are limited slot positions. If you run out of spots, you lose your chance to join the event or you should try your luck on a different team.

Also, "Fortnite" is warning players against inactivity. "Members" who fail to participate in at least one Challenge Task every 24 hours will automatically be removed from the team and be disqualified from further participation in the event. The first "Fan" to register will replace the disqualified member.

Read Also: 'Call of Duty: Cold War' Season 3 Release Date, Features and More: 5 New Game Modes, Sniper Customization Revealed!

Pro Tip to Dominate The Crossover

Bring power in numbers! Invite your friends to play with you on the same team to complete Challenge Tasks faster. During the battle royale scoreboards, it is better to work with players who can support your gameplay instead of working alone.

Also, try to complete more than one Challenge Task a day. There are no clues yet what kind of challenges would be. However, players should expect objective-based missions included.

Sign up for a "Member" or "Fan" position on your favorite team before it's too late. This might be your only chance to get the team jersey and other collectible in-game rewards!

Related Article: NBA Playoffs 2021 TV Schedule, Live Stream: Where to Watch Online if You Don't Have League Pass