PS5 Restock Tracker: New PlayStation 5 Stock Schedules for May, June 2021

There are major updates for PS5 restock schedules this May and June. Target is expected to have supplies coming in next week. Also, Amazon, Argos and Game's resupply schedules have been leaked.

This might finally be your chance to get the next-generation PS5 gaming console!

In these last few months, finding an affordable PS5 gaming console is no different from scoring a legendary RNG item in-game. Even if you're lucky enough to see stocks available online, supplies sell out in a matter of minutes. By the time you hit the "check out" button, you'll be left with the "out-of-stock" notification.

Luck, however, might be in your favor in these coming weeks. Reports came in about PS5 restock schedules for some of the biggest retailers in the U.S. and U.K. So keep an eye out for these dates and bookmark these online trackers. The chances of a major restock happening soon is fairly high.

PS5 Restock Updates

Earlier last month, reports came in that Target was receiving new stocks for the PS5 gaming console. However, it took weeks of preparation because Target had the policy to deliver supplies to all their retailer stores in a nationwide drop before revealing the gaming console in the market.

It has been weeks since Target has made their last PS5 restock, and Tom's Guide reported that the retailer would have new stocks posted up by next week at the earliest. The idea comes from Jake Randall's tweet that suggested the retailer definitely has the PS5 in their inventory. However, the retailer might be holding back its information due to the PS5's high market demand.

If Target drops their stocks next week, it is predicted to happen around May 26 Wednesday. However, Target also tends to do the unexpected and restock on a different day, any time of that week.

The PS5 consoles are also coming into the U.K. market, primarily for Amazon, Argos, and Game. Express.co shared that multiple internet trackers pointed out the Amazon U.K. PS5 stocks this May 19.

Argos and Game also hinted to have stocks coming in their shops. Nonetheless, consoles might not drop in until the start of June 2021. Look out for both these shops throughout the month.

PS5 Restock Online Tracker

At the time of writing, the current stocks for major retailers regard the PS5 gaming console supply are as follows:

U.S. retailers:

Amazon - Unavailable - Both the PS5 Store and resellers are currently out of stock.

Best Buy - Unavailable - Currently sold out since May 13

Walmart - Unavailable - Resupplies sometimes happen once a week.

Sony - Unavailable - Unfortunately, the main manufacturer does not have the PS5 in their main store.

Target - Unavailable - Last stocked on April 28 and is expected to have new stocks coming in

U.K. retailers:

Amazon - Unavailable - Expected to have supplied by May 19

Game - Unavailable - Recently restocked sometime this week but quickly sold out

Argos - Unavailable - Expected to have stocks on June



