PS5 Restock Date and Time for May 2021: How to Buy a PlayStation 5 in the US and UK

New PS5 restock dates and times for May 2021 have been leaked! Major retailers from the U.S. and the U.K. are reported to have stocks coming on different dates this month. With that said, bookmark your online trackers, keep an eye on the date, and you might finally get a chance to grab your own PlayStation 5!

It has been months of intense competition in the market, and if you're reading this, then it means you haven't successfully bought your own PS5 yet. However, a second chance is coming, and very soon.

Recently, Microsoft made some announcements about a Console Purchase Pilot for registered members in the Xbox Insider Program to help increase gamer's chances of buying their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S flagship consoles. Sony is catching up with its competitor by releasing stocks to major retailers in the U.S. and U.K.

PS5 Restock Date for US Retailers

Tech Radar reported some good news on Target loading up its PS5 restocks. Target stores usually do a nationwide drop, where the retailer waits for all its stores to get new stocks before putting the PS5 console live in the market. It is reported that over 40 PS5 consoles are coming to different Target stores.

Target is only one of the many retailers to have to restock updates. Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart also have tentative dates and schedules you need to look out for.

Best Buy: Restocks come in weekly, and notifications happen an hour before the PS5 console goes live. The retailer often drops their stocks sometime between Thursday or Friday.

GameStop: The retailer's last restock happens to be the same date Target did theirs. Therefore, restocks are expected to hit anytime this week. Twitter notifications come 90 minutes before the items go live.

Walmart: The retailer usually restocks their stores on Thursday. Walmart gives a three-hour advance notice before the item goes live.

Target" PS5 restocks are rumored to be entering Target warehouses as of May 13. The console is expected to go live in the stores around May 19 at 7:40am EDT / 6:40am CDT / 5:40am MDT / 4:40am PDT. Starting today, always check the store products daily in case the console goes live early.

PS5 Restock Date for UK Retailers

Express reported that PS5 restock updates would be coming in between May 14-21. Amazon UK, in particular, might have new stocks on May 17-19. It is unclear what specific time the PS5 restocks would launch. However, it is recommended to keep an eye on the webpage and refresh it multiple times a day for the duration of these dates.

For more updates and real-time information, it is recommended that you follow the PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. Matt will warn you a few minutes ahead of the scheduled time when the PS5 consoles are currently available.

15 minute notice until we move from the PS5 restock "waiting room" to the official queue (where we wait more)! pic.twitter.com/vldEcKXjhJ — Matt Swider (tracking PS5 / Xbox / GPU restock) (@mattswider) May 12, 2021



