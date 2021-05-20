'WoW Burning Crusade Classic' Pre-Patch Guide: 2 Options to Transfer Character, Pro Tips, and More

"World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade" is now available on pre-patch content. Players get to enjoy two new playable races, major class changes, item rebalancing, and more in-game content. However, players only have a couple of weeks left before the full expansion arrives on June 1.

With that said, here is a quick guide on what you can do to prepare for the Burning Crusade.

With the arrival of the "Burning Crusade," players must decide if they want to move their characters to the new server or remain in what Blizzard calls the "Classic Era." Moving characters means leaving one of the worlds permanently behind. When players transfer their character, their levels and items remain the same as it crosses over. However, transferring characters after June 1 will incur extra charges.

'WoW Burning Crusade Classic' Pre-Patch Content

In the "World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade," players get to look forward to the Battle for the Dark Portal, Highlord Kruul, and fighting a bunch of demonic invaders. In addition, players could also play the new Blood Elf and Draenei characters starting May 19.



Blood Elves from the horde have 10 available classes in-game. Their Racial Traits include Arcane Acuity, Arcane Torrent, Arcane Affinity and Magic Resistance. Generally, Blood Elves have high magic disruptive abilities while being moderately skilled in mystical arts and critical strike chances.

Draenei would be introduced as the Spiritual Exiles. There are eight available classes for this race. Their Racial Traits includes Gift of the Naaru, Heroic Presence, Shadow Resistance and Gemcutting. Although not as destructive as Blood Elves, Draenei has a high level of natural resistance, especially against shadow magic. They have a lot of passive talent, including a healing ability to restore allies' health.

The two new races are only teasers to the exciting new content in the "World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade."

Read Also: PS5 Restock Tracker: New PlayStation 5 Stock Schedules for May, June 2021

Pro Tips and Options to Transfer Character

Unfortunately, time is running out for the grinding season. It takes around 100-plus hours to level a character to 60, and there are barely two weeks left before the expansion on June 1. So what should you do in these last few days?

First, you should choose the characters you want to keep or move in the "Burning Crusade" servers.

If you want to keep your characters in both the "Classic Era" and the new "Burning Crusade," Gamespot suggested buying the character cloning service. For $35 per character, you get two copies on the same character, one on each server. More details on cloning your characters are available in this article.

Second, for the characters you want to move, make sure to level them up to 58 to qualify for the crossover.

You can try buying the $39.99 Dark Portal Pass to level boost your characters immediately. However, note that the Dark Portal Pass cannot be used on Blood Elf or Draenei characters.

Last, you could purchase a cosmetic bundle to jump-start your "Burning Crusade" expedition.

The Deluxe Edition Bundle costs around $54.99. However, it will include the Dark Portal Pass mention above, along with a few mounts, hearthstone, and other in-game benefits.

Don't waste your time in these last few days with the Pre-Patch season before the "World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade" finally arrives.

Related Article: World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic-Pre-Patch Date, Official Launch, and Cloning Feature