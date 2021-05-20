Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Pricing, Features and More: Towing Capacity Feature, Real-Time Range Software Teased!

Ford unveiled a much-awaited electric version of its popular F-150 truck on Wednesday with much fanfare, owing to a range of impressive features worth its aggressive price.

Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Pricing

The Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck is set to go on sale in the spring of next year. When it rolls out, Car and Driver revealed, it will be available as in the base XLT, Lariat and Platinum models, which is similar to its gas-powered versions.

The Verge noted that all these variants are made with Ford's four-door "SuperCrew" cab--with the base model having 230 miles of range priced at $39,974, and the extended range version stretching to around 300 miles at the mid-$50,000s.

Ford F-150 Lightning Features

For those willing to go electric, they will find this particular Ford F-150 EV truck loaded with superb utility features, including those seen on their gas-powered and hybrid counterparts, Tech Crunch revealed. Its design is obviously not too different from the F-150s around with its mainly boxy appearance, except for an eye-catching new grille and remarkable light bar.

Yet as Ford CEO Jim Farley said on The Verge's Decoder podcast that there may be lots of soda flavors, but "there's only one Coke." And similarly with the many trucks in the market, he said "there's only one F-150."

The base model, XLT comes with a Standard Range battery, with an optional larger pack. It rides on standard 18-inch black-accented aluminum wheels. It also comes with the F-150's new 12.0-inch Ford Sync 4 infotainment system-powered touchscreen.

Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Towing Capacity and Driver Assist Features

For the XLT, a standard 2.4-kilowatt ProPower Onboard system is included, with the option of adding a 9.6 kilowatt version, Car and Driver noted in its report. It also has Tow Technology features, which includes a trailer backup assist and the Max Trailer Tow offering. The XLT adds adaptive cruise control, lane centering and built-in navigation with Ford's Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0.

The $59,000 Lariat, meanwhile, has the Standard Range battery with an optional Extended Range unit and gray 20-inch wheels. Having heated and cooled leather seats, the Lariat also comes with a 15.5-inch vertically oriented touchscreen that carries the Ford Sync 4A infotainment system.

An ultimate sound trip is assured with the standard Bang & Olufsen system. The model also gives owners the option to use the phone as a key, and comes with both the Tow Technology and Max Trailer Tow packages. A standard 9.6-kilowatt ProPower Onboard is also offered, as well as the Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 with the BlueCruise and active park assist.

Platinum models of the F-150 Lightning, priced at around $70,000, comes with the Extended Range battery and the 9.6-kilowatt ProPower OnBoard. They have black 22-inch wheels, with Nirvana leather heated and ventilated seats designed with black stripes. It flaunts a larger 15.5-inch touchscreen with an 18-speaker Bang & Olafson sound system. Exclusive to the Platinum are maximum recline front seats, though it has the identical pair of Tow Technology and Max Trailer Tow packages with other models.

