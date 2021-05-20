Latest iPhone 13 Leak Reveals Pro Max Design: New Camera Size, Mic and Video Upgrades Teased!

The latest iPhone 13 leaks and rumors point to a brand new design for the upcoming Apple flagship phone, specifically for its Pro and Pro Max variants.

iPhone 13 Coming With New Colors?

No new colors have been announced by Apple, but a report by EverythingApplePro revealed there are assumptions Space Gray would be making its return along with their classic white and gold. Talks of a bronze or orange color are going around as well.

Bright colors from the previous iPhone launch might be brought over to this year's models. Earlier this month, Peng Store on Twitter posted a photo of a rose pink-colored iPhone 13 Pro Max. As of time of writing, it has over 42,000 likes and over 30,000 retweets.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Rose Pink coming soon in December 2021 💕 pic.twitter.com/B4gPiO1MGC — PENG STORE  (@PengPhones) May 5, 2021

Although it's not a new move for Apple to release new color options for the iPhone post-launch, as BGR pointed out with the iPhone 12, it is unclear if Apple will add this bright new shade to their lineup.

Size Options for iPhone 13

In a Tom's Guide report, it revealed how the low sales performance of the iPhone 12 mini lead to the possibility of Apple dropping the mini model. However, there are others report the tech giant is keeping it.

With that, rumors suggest that the iPhone 13 might come in four sizes like its predecessor, the iPhone 12: an iPone 13 Mini at 5.4 inches, an iPhone 13 at 6.1 inches, and iPhone 13 Pro also at 6.1 inches, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max at 6.7 inches in height. And like the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 could also be sporting flat edges.

iPhone 13 Specs: Smaller Notch, Supersized Microphones

YouTuber EverythingApplePro, Filip Koroy, who got a hold of the iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protector noted the 20 percent size reduction in the notch on the new model.

Koroy said the 40 percent reduction of the VCSEL Sensor Apple uses for their Face ID is what allowed for the smaller notch, as Forbes reported. However, the notch still remains to be bigger compared to its competitors' punch hole camera design. Most Apple fans will look past this, however, as Apple's leading facial recognition technology would make up for the size.

Koroy also noted that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will be receiving larger microphones, almost twice the size of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max's 1.15 mm. The iPhone 13 Pro models would be fitted with 2.44 mm microphones that would result to a clearer audio pick up.

Previous reports pointed that noise cancelation on the microphones will be improved via beam-forming, allowing the microphone to focus on the source of the desired sound.

iPhone 13 Pro vs. Pro Max Camera Differences

A new six-element ultra wide lens could possibly be featured on the new iPhone's range of rear cameras, Tom's Guide reported.

Koroy also mentioned in the Forbes report that the camera on the iPhone 13 Pro would be "ever so slightly smaller" than that of the Pro Max's. The Pro Max would also house a slightly larger LiDAR sensor. It is still unsure how different the two models would perform with those two changes.

The iPhone 13's exciting new features is said to an inclusive iOS 15, making Apple products for users with disability even more accessible. New 5G modems and all-new WiFi upgrades, as well as improved battery efficiency are also expected to be announced. Te iPhone 13 Pro Max could also be sporting the 120Hz ProMotion display.

All of these leaks and rumors will be cleared up soon as the reported launch in September 2021 draws near.

