'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Nuke Is Back: How to Activate Nuke Killstreak in 'Die Hardpoint' Mode

"Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" is bringing back one big feature with the Nuke Activation Killstreak! This is featured in the new game mode, "Die Hardpoint," now live on game servers.

Maybe you could still remember the first nuke in the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," where players had to earn 30 kills without killstreaks to earn it. The system presents a satisfying reward for many gamers who earned major killstreaks during their games in the "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare."

'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Nuke Is Back!

Contrary to expectations, the nuke was a hidden surprise in the latest "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" update, as it was never mentioned in the patch notes either. Instead, players discovered the sweet treat when playing the "Die Hardpoint" game mode, starting with the player @Rymms.

I GOT A SNIPING TACTICAL NUKE?!? HUH pic.twitter.com/rSPofaHbeC — Ghost Rymms ♨️ (@Rymms) May 20, 2021

Warning: Calling the nuke will blow all the players in your lobby to bits. Everyone, including the enemies and your own team. However, the match still continues after everyone respawns.

The nuke of absolute destruction could be earned multiple times in one game, so be sure to keep hunting your enemies before they reach those killstreaks!

Read Also: 'Call of Duty' NecroKing Bundle: How to Get the Awesome 'Ice Drake' Dragon Skin in Cold War, Warzone

How to Activate Nuke Killstreak in 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War'

You need skill, and a lot of it, to get your nuke in Die Hardpoint. The Cold War: Die Hardpoint is one of the hardest game modes available in multiplayer. Dualshockers summarized the game's style and objectives as follows:

Capture Hardpoints to earn points for your team.

Eliminating multiple enemies will give you up to five powerful buffs.

You have a 30-second Timer. When the Timer reaches zero, you will Explode.

Capturing a Hardpoint gives you movement boosts and sets your Timer to 30 seconds.

When leaving the Hardpoint, kill enemies to add 15 seconds to your Timer.

The first team to reach 200 points or the most points before the game time expires wins.

Players should know from experience; Hardpoints are often spawned in open areas, so you can't camp there to reset your Timer. Also, if you don't kill fast (within 30 seconds), you will explode and die. Die Hardpoint earns its reputation as a fast-paced, brutal game of intense hype.

A new surprise is added to the mix with the nuke feature! Players who have major kill streaks can earn this weapon of mass destruction. Currently, it is undetermined how many kills you need to score to earn the nuke. By the minimum, players should at least earn a 30-killstreak. However, some gamers also get their nuke after hitting 40-45 more kills. YouTuber RaidAway shows a stream game where the nuke came out a little later after hitting 30-killstreak.

Meanwhile, ScreenRant claimed that it will be activated after 25 skills with any weapon.



The nuke is dropping down to "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War!" So call your team now, get those killstreaks, earn yourself an awesome nuke and go break the game!

Related Article: 'Call of Duty: Cold War' Season 3 Release Date, Features and More: 5 New Game Modes, Sniper Customization Revealed!

