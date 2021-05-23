'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' Order of Members Locations in the Wardens of Faith Branch: 6 Members Leading to The Rake

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla" introduces you to the Order of the Ancients where they seek to control the world to suit their needs. There are 45 Order of the Ancients Target Locations. In eliminating all Order of the Ancients Members, it will unlock the Disorder of the Ancients achievement.

The Wardens of Faith

The Wardens of Faith are one of the branches of the Order of the Ancients that need to be tracked down and eliminated. They are scattered across the map and you need to find the clues to figure out their exact locations. They could be anywhere, The Gamer notes, England, Norway, and even Vinland.

A new DLC has just released yesterday for ACV and it's called the Wrath of the Druids. Separate from the Order of the Ancients, but targets that need to be dealt with all the same. Wrath of the Druids is set in Ireland.

EuroGamer lists three ways to locate order members. First, in the main campaign, 13 members are killed, so you can't miss them. Second, 17 can be found by tracking down clues. Clues can be found on dead order members. Third, 15 members are Zelots, and they roam around specific regions of the map.

The Rake of the Wardens of Faith, according to The Gamer, can be particularly difficult to find. But you can be guided to their exact location by tracking down the six other members to lead you to The Rake.

How to Find the Rake

The Oil

You begin with Yohanes Loukas, or The Oil. To reach him, defeat Seldyn (The Gallows). You will want to be a Level 160 when facing The Oil.

You will find a note at a small festival gathering in Hamstunscire, just east of Henge Farm, south of Stonehenge, and directly north of the city of Wincestre.

Next, locate the note at the pig farm on the western side of Readingum Abbey, along the river of the northern border of Hamtunscire. Destroy the cover of the boarded-up well and drop down to find the note and a Treasure Chest.

He is located in Fearnhamme, Hamtunscire, either standing near a tall stone building or standing near some flammable red pots.

The Sickle

Heika of Friesland (The Sickle) can be tracked down with the defeat of the Zealot named Woden. The second note can be found in Essexe, at Maeldun's Saltern Camp. You will find a building on the property, the clue is located on the second level.

Once obtaining the two clues, she will be revealed and you can find her at Colcestre Market in Essexe. Again, it would be best to be Level 160 before facing her. If you find her at night, you can assassinate her as she sleeps.

The Bell

The first clue to find Beneseeck of Bath (The Bell) is found at the Embert Blockade in Suthsexe. Be on your guard as it is a restricted area. Shoot the lock off a door from above and enter and grab the clue off the table.

The second clue can be found by killing The Billhook of the Wardens of Wealth branch. Once you find The Bell in Brimcliff Monastery in Suthsexe, gardening outside, easily assassinate him with your best weapon.

The Quill

Aim for Level 250 before taking on Hilda or The Quill. He can be found in Wincestre Sewer or the Bishop's Residence in Wincestre. To get to him, you have to complete the Reeve of Wincestre quest. And you will get to defeat him during the Plucking the Quill story quest.

The Gallows

Selwyn can be killed at the end of the story quest called Choking the Gallows. Assassinate him in the chaos of the boars you release or rush him head-on.

The Seax

You will meet Ealhferth in the story quest called Impaling the Seax. He will be in Witan Hall, Winchester. Many believe him to be dead, his funeral in St. Peter's Church, but he is still very much alive. King Aelfred is giving a speech and he will be one of the guards who steps up to attack him. Wait in the rafters until he makes his move and you can strike.

The Rake

Finally, Sister Blaeswith, The Archbishop's Shadow or The Rake. She will be revealed to you once every Order member from the Wardens of Faith has been killed. You can find her near St. Martin's Church in the northwest portion of Canterbury in Cent. Congratulations! Once you assassinate her, you are one step close to knowing the identity of the Grand Maegester.

