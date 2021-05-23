Pink iPhone 13 Release Date, Specs and More Leaks: New Proof Suggests Additional Color Is True!

The pink iPhone 13 has shocked users on social media.

Photos of the bright pink iPhone 13 have garnered mixed reactions from the Twitterverse, with some believing it is merely edited. However, the rumors of the eye-catching, punchy color might not be too outlandish and might even make sense for Apple's new launch, as recent reports suggest

Rose Pink iPhone 13 Pro Max

Rumors of the pink iPhone 13 started when Peng Store onTwitter shared a photo of a bright pink rendering of the iPhone 13 Pro Max earlier this May. The pink iPhones is said to make their way to the market in December instead of joining their companions during the rumored September launch.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Rose Pink coming soon in December 2021 💕 pic.twitter.com/B4gPiO1MGC — PENG STORE  (@PengPhones) May 5, 2021

This will not the first time Apple has released a new color variant of their iPhone models out of their launch date, as they did just that for the iPhone 12, BGR recalled.

Product (RED) versions had been consistently launched by Apple months after the initial iPhone release, as Forbes noted. The iPhone has seen many colorways since the introduction of the bright yellow, blue, green, and pink of the iPhone 5c. It is also not the first time Apple has introduced a pink hue to their lineup since the iPhone 5c. The widely popular rose-gold color option was first introduced on the iPhone 6S and was carried on to the iPhone 7 and iPhone SE. The hue was discontinued at the release of the iPhone 8, which was quite a big issue for Apple fans.

Pastel hues and dark jewel tones have since then been introduced to Apple's iPhone color palette.

iPhone 13 Rumors Could Be True

Apple's design decision for a pink iPhone 13 cannot be dismissed too easily. Despite some skeptical opinions on the leaked iPhone render, many on Twitter expressed hope, Cnet reported. And basing it off on the many retweets and reactions, the demand for a pink iPhone 13 looks very promising.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Rose Pink coming soon in December 2021 💕 pic.twitter.com/hJxImx9GYW — PENG STORE  (@PengPhones) May 21, 2021

With no official statements from Apple about the specific release date or color options for the next iPhone line, how is it that the rumors aren't so hard to believe? Besides Apple's history of churning out new colors for their phones, another reason for the plausibility of pink iPhone 13 is actually simple.

Along with the release of the purple iPhone 12, Apple announced a redesigned iMac. The Apple computer comes in silver, blue, green, yellow, orange, and purple finishes, Forbes stated. Also, it comes in pink!

NEW VIDEO 🍑 - My Pink M1 iMac Productivity Desk Setup Upgrade & Review (EP.4) https://t.co/UTZcyPGLVG #M1iMac pic.twitter.com/nXCVzj1VL4 — Shevon Salmon 🇯🇲 (@its_shevi) May 22, 2021

Popular Apple tipster Jon Prosser claimed that the "colors featured on the new MacBook Air are very close, if not identical, to the shades that you see on the stands for the new 24-inch iMacs." With the color alignment of the iPhone 12 to the new iMacs and possibly the next-gen 2021 MacBook Air, it is very likely that a pink iPhone 13 is also along the way. The positive responses to the pink exterior mean that there's a promising market for the potential color option.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Rosegold Pink Soon in December 2021 pic.twitter.com/8IjLSVLUvi — PENG STORE  (@PengPhones) May 11, 2021

Aside from the new color variants, the new iPhone 13 will reportedly sport standout upgrades and new design choices, one of which is the supersized rear cameras. Increased battery life and a smaller notch are also to be expected in the new iPhone release.

