2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 Power Specs Leaked—Bigger Dimensions Also Teased!

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 rumor mill is buzzing. Leaks and spills are revving up Toyota fans as photos of the new revised design and talks of new tech and engine transmission options grace the internet.

Land Cruiser's 70th Birthday

The Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the longest-running models still on the road, and according to GearPatrol, it is one of the automotive world's most popular brand. Over the years, it has garnered quite a following and loyal fans are awaiting the new release.

The 70th anniversary of the Land Cruiser series is having fans excited for what the Japanese company has in store for to celebrate. But fans can't wait and spies and Toyota sources can't help but give supporters what they want: information on the 2022 Land Cruiser J300.

Toyota is promising "outstanding on-road performance beyond all expectations for a 4WD with no compromise to off-road performance," as revealed in a Toyota South Africa document, according to AutoEvolution.

The 2022 Land Cruiser J300 is finally replacing the J200 series of the Japanese car company, and it looks like fans won't be waiting for long. The constant stream of leaks and spy photos of the new Land Cruiser in parking lots are all pointing to an imminent launch date.

So imminent that Toyota could be debuting their J300 Land Cruiser by the end of this month or early this June.

- Revised design - exterior and interior

- More driver assistance tech

- Possibly a 3.3-litre V6 diesel, and a 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol

- International reveal in June

- India-launch expected in 2022



2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 Power Specs and More

Spy photos also show a troop of the new J300s, sporting a new, revised exterior design, ready to roll out. The SUVs in the photos look very much like the blueprint documents leaked earlier. Gear Patrol said it is modern and a boxier iteration of the 200 series with its squared-off front end. The rear windows look more sculpted than the previous models. However, it is unknown if the new model's rear still sports the split tailgate.

AutoEvolution added the new GR-S version will be 195.4 inches (4,965 millimeters) long while the ZX grade will be slightly longer at 196.2 in (4985 mm). It seems unlikely, however, that passengers will noticeably experience any space benefits. The new iteration of the Land Cruiser will carry over the current model's 112.2-in (2,850-mm) wheelbase.

The popular V8 of the J200s will be replaced by the LC300's new diesel V6. Toyota is reportedly following through with its promise of the V6 outperforming its predecessor. According to Gear Patrol, the new twin-turbo 3.5-liter gas engine could be putting out 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. For comparison, the naturally-aspirated V8 diesel engine produces 381 hp and 401 lb-ft of torque.

Sources added that Toyota's GR division could be involved, introducing a GR-S version. The Land Cruiser GR-S, a more extreme off-road version of the J300 will reportedly include off-road wheels and tires, front and rear locking differentials, and the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System--the same one found on the 4Runner TRD Off-Road.

The 3.3-liter V6 turbodiesel in the GR-S, suitable for off-roading, will allegedly provide 302 of horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. That's 115 lb-ft more torque than the gas V8, helpful for powerful accelerative force when you need to drive over obstacles at low speeds. The series will also house a completely new ten-speed automatic transmission.

